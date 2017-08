Adelbert von Chamisso (1781–1838), primarily portrayed and well known as a poet, had also a reputation as a naturalist. Fluorescent beetles and gleaming medusae became subjects of his interest. In particular he devoted himself to the Scientia amabilis – the charming science of the plants. The versatile gifted author wrote Reise um die Welt (1836), which is still regarded as brilliant travelogue most worth reading and stylistically demanding until today. Leuchtkäfer & Orgelkoralle examines the naturalistic researches of Chamisso in the context of the Rurik expedition as well as the associated text productions. A comprehensive corpus of sources is analysed. Current issues in the area of literature, cultural studies and history of science are focused and discussed. This study puts the scientist Chamisso into focus without fading out the writer. It deals with issues of generating, interlinking and presenting biological and geological knowledge in texts, illustrations and preparations of the expedition. Leuchtkäfer & Orgelkoralle is as inn

Adelbert von Chamisso (1781–1838), primarily portrayed and well known as a poet, had also a reputation as a naturalist. Fluorescent beetles and gleaming medusae became subjects of his interest. In particular he devoted himself to the Scientia amabilis – the charming science of the plants. The versatile gifted author wrote Reise um die Welt (1836), which is still regarded as brilliant travelogue most worth reading and stylistically demanding until today. Leuchtkäfer & Orgelkoralle examines the naturalistic researches of Chamisso in the context of the Rurik expedition as well as the associated text productions. A comprehensive corpus of sources is analysed. Current issues in the area of literature, cultural studies and history of science are focused and discussed. This study puts the scientist Chamisso into focus without fading out the writer. It deals with issues of generating, interlinking and presenting biological and geological knowledge in texts, illustrations and preparations of the expedition. Leuchtkäfer & Orgelkoralle is as innovative for literature studies as for interdisciplinary history of knowledge.

…