Zum Status syntaktischer Variationen in Sprachkontaktsituationen
The Status of Syntactic Variations in Linguistic Contact Situations
- The article presents first results of a pilot study on the syntactic changes in Polish as a language contact in Germany. On the base of the experimental data tests the study examines the syntactic changes in Polish of two diaspora-generations: the so called forgetters and the incomplete learners. The article focuses on the questions: how the situation of languages in contact influences the syntactic changes in the heritage language (Polish) and which status have those syntactic transferences. Other linguistic and sociolinguistic factors, capable to cause the language change in the situation of language contact, are also discussed in the article.
|Vladislava Warditz
|Eine Fallstudie zum Polnischen in Deutschland
|A Case Study of Polish in Germany
|2017/08/17
|Polish speaking immigrants in Germany; language changes; language contact; linguistic and sociolinguistic factors of language changes; syntactic changes
|Zeitschrift für Slawistik 59 (2014) Nr. 1, S. 63-82. - DOI: 10.1515/slaw-2014-0004
