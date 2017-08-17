Zum Status syntaktischer Variationen in Sprachkontaktsituationen

The Status of Syntactic Variations in Linguistic Contact Situations

  • The article presents first results of a pilot study on the syntactic changes in Polish as a language contact in Germany. On the base of the experimental data tests the study examines the syntactic changes in Polish of two diaspora-generations: the so called forgetters and the incomplete learners. The article focuses on the questions: how the situation of languages in contact influences the syntactic changes in the heritage language (Polish) and which status have those syntactic transferences. Other linguistic and sociolinguistic factors, capable to cause the language change in the situation of language contact, are also discussed in the article.

Metadaten
Author:Vladislava Warditz
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-399167
Subtitle (German):Eine Fallstudie zum Polnischen in Deutschland
Subtitle (English):A Case Study of Polish in Germany
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (328)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2017/08/17
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/08/17
Tag:Polish speaking immigrants in Germany; language changes; language contact; linguistic and sociolinguistic factors of language changes; syntactic changes
Pagenumber:20
Source:Zeitschrift für Slawistik 59 (2014) Nr. 1, S. 63-82. - DOI: 10.1515/slaw-2014-0004
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Linguistik / Allgemeine Sprachwissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 940 Geschichte Europas
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Walter de Gruyter Online Zeitschriften
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

