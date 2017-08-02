Geopolitical challenge for the future of european union polity towards eastern europa
|Author:
|Jochen Franzke
|ISBN:
|978-3-945878-62-0
|Parent Title (German):
|Politics vs. economics : consequences and economic challenges for the East-West partnership
|Publisher:
|WeltTrends
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Document Type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|German
|Year of first Publication:
|2017
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Release Date:
|2017/08/02
|First Page:
|251
|Last Page:
|261
|Organizational units:
|Extern / WeltTrends e.V. Potsdam
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft