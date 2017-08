The tectonic evolution of the western Tien Shan

Intracontinental deformation usually is a result of tectonic forces associated with distant plate collisions. In general, the evolution of mountain ranges and basins in this environment is strongly controlled by the distribution and geometries of preexisting structures. Thus, predictive models usually fail in forecasting the deformation evolution in these kinds of settings. Detailed information on each range and basin-fill is vital to comprehend the evolution of intracontinental mountain belts and basins. In this dissertation, I have investigated the complex Cenozoic tectonic evolution of the western Tien Shan in Central Asia, which is one of the most active intracontinental ranges in the world. The work presented here combines a broad array of datasets, including thermo- and geochronology, paleoenvironmental interpretations, sediment provenance and subsurface interpretations in order to track changes in tectonic deformation. Most of the identified changes are connected and can be related to regional-scale processes that governed the

Intracontinental deformation usually is a result of tectonic forces associated with distant plate collisions. In general, the evolution of mountain ranges and basins in this environment is strongly controlled by the distribution and geometries of preexisting structures. Thus, predictive models usually fail in forecasting the deformation evolution in these kinds of settings. Detailed information on each range and basin-fill is vital to comprehend the evolution of intracontinental mountain belts and basins. In this dissertation, I have investigated the complex Cenozoic tectonic evolution of the western Tien Shan in Central Asia, which is one of the most active intracontinental ranges in the world. The work presented here combines a broad array of datasets, including thermo- and geochronology, paleoenvironmental interpretations, sediment provenance and subsurface interpretations in order to track changes in tectonic deformation. Most of the identified changes are connected and can be related to regional-scale processes that governed the evolution of the western Tien Shan. The NW-SE trending Talas-Fergana fault (TFF) separates the western from the central Tien Shan and constitutes a world-class example of the influence of preexisting anisotropies on the subsequent structural development of a contractile orogen. While to the east most of ranges and basins have a sub-parallel E-W trend, the triangular-shaped Fergana basin forms a substantial feature in the western Tien Shan morphology with ranges on all three sides. In this thesis, I present 55 new thermochronologic ages (apatite fission track and zircon (U-Th)/He)) used to constrain exhumation histories of several mountain ranges in the western Tien Shan. At the same time, I analyzed the Fergana basin-fill looking for progressive changes in sedimentary paleoenvironments, source areas and stratal geometrical configurations in the subsurface and outcrops. The data presented in this thesis suggests that low cooling rates (<1°C Myr-1), calm depositional environments, and low depositional rates (<10 m Myr-1) were widely distributed across the western Tien Shan, describing a quiescent tectonic period throughout the Paleogene. Increased cooling rates in the late Cenozoic occurred diachronously and with variable magnitudes in different ranges. This rapid cooling stage is interpreted to represent increased erosion caused by active deformation and constrains the onset of Cenozoic deformation in the western Tien Shan. Time-temperature histories derived from the northwestern Tien Shan samples show an increase in cooling rates by ~25 Ma. This event is correlated with a synchronous pulse iv in the South Tien Shan. I suggest that strike-slip motion along the TFF commenced at the Oligo-Miocene boundary, facilitating CCW rotation of the Fergana basin and enabling exhumation of the linked horsetail splays. Higher depositional rates (~150 m Myr-1) in the Oligo-Miocene section (Massaget Fm.) of the Fergana basin suggest synchronous deformation in the surrounding ranges. The central Alai Range also experienced rapid cooling around this time, suggesting that the onset of intramontane basin fragmentation and isolation is coeval. These results point to deformation starting simultaneously in the late Oligocene – early Miocene in geographically distant mountain ranges. I suggest that these early uplifts are controlled by reactivated structures (like the TFF), which are probably the frictionally weakest and most-suitably oriented for accommodating and transferring N-S horizontal shortening along the western Tien Shan. Afterwards, in the late Miocene (~10 Ma), a period of renewed rapid cooling affected the Tien Shan and most mountain ranges and inherited structures started to actively deform. This episode is widely distributed and an increase in exhumation is interpreted in most of the sampled ranges. Moreover, the Pliocene section in the basin subsurface shows the higher depositional rates (>180 m Myr-1) and higher energy facies. The deformation and exhumation increase further contributed to intramontane basin partitioning. Overall, the interpretation is that the Tien Shan and much of Central Asia suffered a global increase in the rate of horizontal crustal shortening. Previously, stress transfer along the rigid Tarim block or Pamir indentation has been proposed to account for Himalayan hinterland deformation. However, the extent of the episode requires a different and broader geodynamic driver.

…