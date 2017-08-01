Modeling if the great earthquake seismic cycle
Modellierung der seismischen Zyklen von Mega-Erdbeben
- The timing and location of the two largest earthquakes of the 21st century (Sumatra, 2004 and Tohoku 2011, events) greatly surprised the scientific community, indicating that the deformation processes that precede and follow great megathrust earthquakes remain enigmatic. During these phases before and after the earthquake a combination of multi-scale complex processes are acting simultaneously: Stresses built up by long-term tectonic motions are modified by sudden jerky deformations during earthquakes, before being restored by multiple ensuing relaxation processes. This thesis details a cross-scale thermomechanical model developed with the aim of simulating the entire subduction process from earthquake (1 minute) to million years’ time scale, excluding only rupture propagation. The model employs elasticity, non-linear transient viscous rheology, and rate-and-state friction. It generates spontaneous earthquake sequences, and, by using an adaptive time-step algorithm, recreates the deformation process as observed naturally over single The model employs elasticity, non-linear transient viscous rheology, and rate-and-state friction. It generates spontaneous earthquake sequences, and, by using an adaptive time-step algorithm, recreates the deformation process as observed naturally over single and multiple seismic cycles. The model is thoroughly tested by comparing results to those from known high- resolution solutions of generic modeling setups widely used in modeling of rupture propagation. It is demonstrated, that while not modeling rupture propagation explicitly, the modeling procedure correctly recognizes the appearance of instability (earthquake) and correctly simulates the cumulative slip at a fault during great earthquake by means of a quasi-dynamic approximation. A set of 2D models is used to study the effects of non-linear transient rheology on the postseismic processes following great earthquakes. Our models predict that the viscosity in the mantle wedge drops by 3 to 4 orders of magnitude during a great earthquake with magnitude above 9. This drop in viscosity results in spatial scales and timings of the relaxation processes following the earthquakes that are significantly different to previous estimates. These models replicate centuries long seismic cycles exhibited by the greatest earthquakes (like the Great Chile 1960 Earthquake) and are consistent with the major features of postseismic surface displacements recorded after the Great Tohoku Earthquake. The 2D models are also applied to study key factors controlling maximum magnitudes of earthquakes in subduction zones. Even though methods of instrumentally observing earthquakes at subduction zones have rapidly improved in recent decades, the characteristic recurrence interval of giant earthquakes (Mw>8.5) is much larger than the currently available observational record and therefore the necessary conditions for giant earthquakes are not clear. Statistical studies have recognized the importance of the slab shape and its surface roughness, state of the strain of the upper plate and thickness of sediments filling the trenches. In this thesis we attempt to explain these observations and to identify key controlling parameters. We test a set of 2D models representing great earthquake seismic cycles at known subduction zones with various known geometries, megathrust friction coefficients, and convergence rates implemented. We found that low-angle subduction (large effect) and thick sediments in the subduction channel (smaller effect) are the fundamental necessary conditions for generating giant earthquakes, while the change of subduction velocity from 10 to 3.5 cm/yr has a lower effect. Modeling results also suggest that having thick sediments in the subduction channel causes low static friction, resulting in neutral or slightly compressive deformation in the overriding plate for low-angle subduction zones. These modeling results agree well with observations for the largest earthquakes. The model predicts the largest possible earthquakes for subduction zones of given dipping angles. The predicted maximum magnitudes exactly threshold magnitudes of all known giant earthquakes of 20th and 21st centuries. The clear limitation of most of the models developed in the thesis is their 2D nature. Development of 3D models with comparable resolution and complexity will require significant advances in numerical techniques. Nevertheless, we conducted a series of low-resolution 3D models to study the interaction between two large asperities at a subduction interface separated by an aseismic gap of varying width. The novelty of the model is that it considers behavior of the asperities during multiple seismic cycles. As expected, models show that an aseismic gap with a narrow width could not prevent rupture propagation from one asperity to another, and that rupture always crosses the entire model. When the gap becomes too wide, asperities do not interact anymore and rupture independently. However, an interesting mode of interaction was observed in the model with an intermediate width of the aseismic gap: In this model the asperities began to stably rupture in anti-phase following multiple seismic cycles. These 3D modeling results, while insightful, must be considered preliminary because of the limitations in resolution. The technique developed in this thesis for cross-scale modeling of seismic cycles can be used to study the effects of multiple seismic cycles on the long-term deformation of the upper plate. The technique can be also extended to the case of continental transform faults and for the advanced 3D modeling of specific subduction zones. This will require further development of numerical techniques and adaptation of the existing advanced highly scalable parallel codes like LAMEM and ASPECT.…
- Zeitpunkt und Ort der zwei größten Erdbeben des 21. Jahrhunderts (Sumatra 2004 und Tohoku 2011) überraschten die wissenschaftliche Gemeinschaft, da sie darauf hindeuten, dass die einem Megathrust-Erdbeben vorangehenden und folgenden Deformationsprozesse weiterhin rästelhaft bleiben. Ein Problem ist die komplexe Art der Subduktionsprozesse auf unterschiedlichen Skalen. Spannungen werden durch langzeitliche, tektonische Bewegungen aufgebaut, von plötzlicher, ruckartiger Deformation während Erdbeben modifiziert und anschließend durch verschiedene Entspannungsprozesse wiederhergestellt. In dieser Arbeit wird ein skalen-übergreifendes thermomechanisches Modell entwickelt mit dem Ziel den vollständigen Subduktionsprozess von kleiner Skala (Minuten, z.B. Erdbeben) bis zu Millionen Jahren zu simulieren. Dabei bleibt nur das dynamische Prozess der unberücksichtigt. Das Modell nutzt Elastizität, nicht-lineare transient viskose Rheologie und „rate-and-state“ Reibungsgesetz. Es erzeugt spontane Erdbeben-Sequenzen und stellt durch das Nutzen eine Das Modell nutzt Elastizität, nicht-lineare transient viskose Rheologie und „rate-and-state“ Reibungsgesetz. Es erzeugt spontane Erdbeben-Sequenzen und stellt durch das Nutzen eines adaptiven Zeitschritt Algorithmus den Deformationsprozess nach, wie er in der Natur während einzelner und mehrerer seismischer Zyklen beobachtet wird. Anhand der 2D-Modell Reihe werden die Effekte der nicht-linearen transient (viskosen) Rheologie auf postseismische Prozesse nach großen Erdbeben untersucht. Die Modelle sagen eine Verringerung der Mantelkeil-Viskosität um 3 bis 4 Größenordnungen während der großen Erdbeben (Mw > 9) vorher. Im Gegensatz zur momentanen Meinung, ergeben sich andere räumliche und zeitliche Verteilungen des Entspannungsprozesses nach großen Erdbeben. Jahrhunderte lange seismische Zyklen, wie zum Beispiel das große Erdbeben in Chile 1960, werden reproduziert und stimmen mit den Hauptmerkmalen der postseismischen Oberflächenverschiebungen überein, die nach dem großen Tohoku Erdbeben aufgezeichnet wurden. Mithilfe der 2D-Modelle werden außerdem Schlüsselfaktoren untersucht, die die maximale Magnitude von Erdbeben bestimmen. Obwohl die instrumentellen Methoden zur Beobachtung von Erdbeben in Subduktionszonen in den letzten Jahrzehnten stetig verbessert wurden, kann das Auftreten der größten Erdbeben (Mw > 8.5) und die dafür vorrauszusetzenden Bedingungen nicht genau bestimmt werden, da die charackeristische Zeit für ein Wiederauftreten deutlich größer als der Beobachtungszeitraum ist. Wir versuchen in dieser Arbeit diese Beobachtungen zu erklären und die kontrollierenden Schlüsselfaktoren zu bestimmen. Eine 2D-Modell Reihe mit großen, seismischen Erdbebenzyklen untersucht unterschiedliche Geometrien von Subduktionszonen sowie Reibungskoeffizieten an der Subduktions Platten-Grenzoberfläche und Konvergenzraten. Subduktion mit geringem Winkel (großer Effekt) und mächtige Sedimente im Subduktionskanal (kleiner Effekt) sind grundlegend notwendige Bedingungen für riesige Erdbeben, während eine Änderung des Reibungsparameters nur geringe Auswirkungen hat. Die Modellierungsergebnisse sind in viiÜbereinstimmung mit den Beobachtungen von den größten Erdbeben. Die maximale vohergesagte Magnituden liegen an der oberen Grenze alle historische Beben der 20. und 21. Jahrhunderden. Die größte Einschränkung der entwickelten Modelle ist ihre 2-dimensionale Natur. Um die Interaktion zwischen zwei großen Unebenheiten („asperities“) auf der Subduktions Platten-Grenzoberfläche, die von einer aseismischen Lücke („gap“) voneinander getrennt sind, zu untersuchen, wurde eine 3D-Modell Reihe mit geringer Auflösung durchgeführt. Neu an diesem Modell ist, dass das Verhalten der Unebenheiten während mehrerer seismischer Zyklen berücksichtigt wird. Wie erwartet zeigt das Modell, dass eine schmale, aseismische Lücke ein Propagieren von Brüchen von einer Unebenheit zur nächsten nicht verhindern kann und diese Brüche das gesamte Modell durchkreuzen. Wird die Lücke zu groß interagieren die Unebenheiten nicht mehr miteinander und brechen unabhängig voneinander. Allerdings wurde in dem Modell mit mittlerer Breite der aseismischen Lücke eine interessante Art von Interaktion beobachtet: Nach einigen seismischen Zyklen beginnen die Unebenheiten kontinuerlich und zwar in Gegen-Phasen zu brechen. Diese Ergebnisse sind andeutend, aber können aufgrund der geringen Auflösung des Models nur als vorläufig angesehen werden und erfordern weitere Bestätigung mit hoch-auflösenden Modellen.…
|Author:
|Iskander Muldashev
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-398926
|Advisor:
|Michael Weber, Stephan Sobolev, Volker John
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/06/19
|Release Date:
|2017/08/01
|Tag:
|Erdbeben Modellierung; Modellierung des seismischen Zyklus; Subduktion; numerische Modellierung
earthquake modeling; numerical modeling; seismic cycle modeling; subduction
|Pagenumber:
|xii, 117
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|MSC Classification:
|86-XX GEOPHYSICS [See also 76U05, 76V05]
|PACS Classification:
|90.00.00 GEOPHYSICS, ASTRONOMY, AND ASTROPHYSICS (for more detailed headings, see the Geophysics Appendix)
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International