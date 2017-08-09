CxNy-materials from supramolecular precursors for “All-Carbon” composite materials
CxNy-Materialien aus supramolekularen Precursoren für „All-Carbon“-Komposit-Materialien
- Among modern functional materials, the class of nitrogen-containing carbons combines non toxicity and sustainability with outstanding properties. The versatility of this materials class is based on the opportunity to tune electronic and catalytic properties via the nitrogen content and –motifs: This ranges from the electronically conducting N doped carbon, where few carbon atoms in the graphitic lattice are substituted by nitrogen, to the organic semiconductor graphitic carbon nitride (g-C₃N₄), with a structure based on tri-s-triazine units. In general, composites can reveal outstanding catalytic properties due to synergistic behavior, e.g. the formation of electronic heterojunctions. In this thesis, the formation of an “all-carbon” heterojunction was targeted, i.e. differences in the electronic properties of the single components were achieved by the introduction of different nitrogen motives into the carbon lattice. In this thesis, the formation of an “all-carbon” heterojunction was targeted, i.e. differences in the electronic properties of the single components were achieved by the introduction of different nitrogen motives into the carbon lattice. Such composites are promising as metal-free catalysts for the photocatalytic water splitting. Here, hydrogen can be generated from water by light irradiation with the use of a photocatalyst. As first part of the heterojunction, the organic semiconductor g-C3N4 was employed, because of its suitable band structure for photocatalytic water splitting, high stability and non-toxicity. The second part was chosen as C₂N, a recently discovered semiconductor. Compared to g C₃N₄, the less nitrogen containing C₂N has a smaller band gap and a higher absorption coefficient in the visible light range, which is expected to increase the optical absorption in the composite eventually leading to an enhanced charge carrier separation due to the formation of an electronic heterojunction. The aim of preparing an “all-carbon” composite included the research on appropriate precursors for the respective components g C₃N₄ and C₂N, as well as strategies for appropriate structuring. This was targeted by applying precursors which can form supramolecular pre organized structures. This allows for more control over morphology and atom patterns during the carbonization process. In the first part of this thesis, it was demonstrated how the photocatalytic activity of g C₃N₄ can be increased by the targeted introduction of defects or surface terminations. This was achieved by using caffeine as a “growth stopping” additive during the formation of the hydrogen-bonded supramolecular precursor complexes. The increased photocatalytic activity of the obtained materials was demonstrated with dye degradation experiments. The second part of this thesis was focused on the synthesis of the second component C₂N. Here, a deep eutectic mixture from hexaketocyclohexane and urea was structured using the biopolymer chitosan. This scaffolding resulted in mesoporous nitrogen-doped carbon monoliths and beads. CO₂- and dye-adsorption experiments with the obtained monolith material revealed a high isosteric heat of CO₂ adsorption and showed the accessibility of the monolithic pore system to larger dye molecules. Furthermore, a novel precursor system for C₂N was explored, based on organic crystals from squaric acid and urea. The respective C₂N carbon with an unusual sheet-like morphology could be synthesized by carbonization of the crystals at 550 °C. With this precursor system, also microporous C₂N carbon with a BET surface area of 865 m²/g was obtained by “salt-templating” with ZnCl₂. Finally, the preparation of a g C₃N₄/C₂N “all carbon” composite heterojunction was attempted by the self-assembly of g C₃N₄ and C₂N nanosheets and tested for photocatalytic water splitting. Indeed, the composites revealed high rates of hydrogen evolution when compared to bulk g-C₃N₄. However, the increased catalytic activity was mainly attributed to the high surface area of the nanocomposites rather than to the composition. With regard to alternative composite synthesis ways, first experiments indicated N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidon to be suitable for higher concentrated dispersion of C₂N nanosheets. Eventually, the results obtained in this thesis provide precious synthetic contributions towards the preparation and processing of carbon/nitrogen compounds for energy applications.…
Eine interessante Materialklasse für technologische Anwendungen sind Kohlenstoff/Stickstoff-Materialien, die sich durch Ungiftigkeit und Umweltfreundlichkeit bei gleichzeitig interessanten katalytischen Eigenschaften auszeichnen. Die Vielseitigkeit dieser Materialkasse basiert auf der Möglichkeit ihre katalytischen und elektronischen Eigenschaften über Stickstoff-Anteil und –Funktionalitäten zu beeinflussen. Die vorliegende Arbeit fokussierte sich auf Komposite zwischen verschiedenen Kohlenstoff/Stickstoff-Derivaten, für welche aufgrund ihrer unterschiedlichen elektronischen Eigenschaften die Bildung elektronischer Heteroübergänge erwartet werden kann. Solche Komposite sind vielversprechende Materialien für die Erzeugung von Wasserstoff durch die photokatalytische Spaltung von Wasser. Für die eine Komponente des Komposits wurde das graphitische Kohlenstoffnitrid g C₃N₄ eingesetzt, welches durch seine elektronische Struktur und Stabilität ein geeignetes Material für die photokatalytische Wasserspaltung ist. Für die andere Komponente des Komposits wurde eine erst kürzlich erstmalig beschriebene Kohlenstoff/Stickstoff Verbindung eingesetzt, das Kohlenstoffnitrid C₂N. Für dieses Komposit ist eine im Vergleich zu den einzelnen Komponenten stark erhöhte photokatalytische Aktivität zu erwarten. Neben dem Ziel der Herstellung eines solchen Komposits, fokussierte sich diese Arbeit auch darauf, neue Wege zur Synthese und Strukturierung der einzelnen Komponenten zu entwickeln. Dies sollte über supramolekulare Präkursor Komplexe erfolgen, mit welchen eine erhöhte Einflussnahme auf Karbonisierungsprozesse erlangt werden kann. Im ersten Teil der Arbeit, welcher auf das graphitische Kohlenstoffnitrid g C₃N₄ fokussiert war, wurde gezeigt wie die photokatalytische Aktivität dieser Komponente durch den gezielten Einbau von Defekten erhöht werden kann. Dies wurde über einen durch Koffein modifizierten supramolekularen Komplex als Präkursor erreicht. Die erhöhte photokatalytische Aktivität wurde über Farbstoff-Zersetzung nachgewiesen. Der zweite Teil der Arbeit war auf die Herstellung und Strukturierung der neuartigen Verbindung C₂N fokussiert. Hier wurde gezeigt, wie eine eutektische Mischung zwischen Hexaketocyclohexan und Harnstoff als C₂N-Präkursor mit dem Polysaccharid Chitosan strukturiert werden kann. Hierbei wurden poröse Stickstoffhaltige Kohlenstoff-Monolithen und -Perlen erhalten, die eine hohe Adsorptionswärme für die CO₂ Adsorption zeigten. Weiterhin wurde ein neuartiger Präkursor für C2N vorgestellt, eine organisch-kristalline Verbindung zwischen Quadratsäure und Harnstoff. Durch Karbonisation dieser Verbindung bei 550 °C wurde ein Material mit einer Zusammensetzung von C₂N und einer ungewöhnlichen, schichtartigen Morphologie erhalten. Über eine eutektische Salzschmelze mit Zinkchlorid, konnte mit diesem Präkursor-System auch mikroporöser C₂N Kohlenstoff mit einer BET-Oberfläche von 865 m²/g hergestellt werden. Im letzten Teil dieser Arbeit wurde die Herstellung des g-C₃N₄/C₂N-Komposits versucht, über die Selbstassemblierung von kolloidal dispergierten g-C₃N₄- und C₂N-Nanopartikeln. Die Nanopartikel wurden über Ultraschall-Behandlungen von Dispersionen dieser Komponenten hergestellt. Die erhaltenen Komposite zeigten eine hohe Aktivität zur photokatalytischen Wasserspaltung, wobei dies eher auf die hohe Oberfläche der Nanopartikel als auf ihre Zusammensetzung zurückgeführt wurde. Im Hinblick auf mögliche Alternativen zur Kompositherstellung, wurden erste Experimente zu höher konzentrierten kolloidalen Dispersionen von C₂N in dem organischen Lösungsmittel N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidon durchgeführt. Zusammenfassend, die Ergebnisse die in dieser Arbeit erhalten wurden, liefern einen wertvollen Beitrag zur Synthese und Strukturierung von Kohlenstoff/Stickstoff-Materialien sowie deren Anwendungen im Bereich alternative Energien.
|Author:
|Thomas Jordan
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-398855
|Advisor:
|Markus Antonietti
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/06/13
|Release Date:
|2017/08/09
|Tag:
|Kohlenstoffnitride; Komposite; Photokatalyse; poröse Materialien; supramolekulare Chemie
carbon nitrides; composite materials; photocatalysis; porous materials; supramolecular chemistry
|Pagenumber:
|157
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht