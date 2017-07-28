Native and Non-Native Processing of Derived Froms
|Author:
|Vera Heyer
|Subtitle (English):
|Masked Priming Evidence from English and German
|Advisor:
|Harald Clahsen, Martina Penke
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2015
|Year of Completion:
|2015
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2015/07/31
|Release Date:
|2017/07/28
|Pagenumber:
|318
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie