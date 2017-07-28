A modelling framework for exploration of a multidimensional factory causing decline in honeybee health

Author:Juliane Horn
Subtitle (English):towards a better understanding how forage availability in agricultural landescapes affects honeybee colony persistence
Advisor:Volker Grimm, Robert J. Paxton, Stephan Winter
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2017/05/16
Release Date:2017/07/28
Pagenumber:221
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geoökologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

