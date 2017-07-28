A modelling framework for exploration of a multidimensional factory causing decline in honeybee health
|Author:
|Juliane Horn
|Subtitle (English):
|towards a better understanding how forage availability in agricultural landescapes affects honeybee colony persistence
|Advisor:
|Volker Grimm, Robert J. Paxton, Stephan Winter
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2017
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/05/16
|Release Date:
|2017/07/28
|Pagenumber:
|221
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geoökologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften