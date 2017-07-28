Chromatin dynamics during heat stress memory in plants
|Author:
|Krzysztof Brezezinka
|Advisor:
|Isabel Bäurle, Dirk Hincha
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2016
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/07/28
|Pagenumber:
|140
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie