Schicksal und Entscheidungsfreiheit bei Quintus Smyrnaeus

Fate and Freedom of Choice with Quintus Smyrnaeus

  • In the Posthomerica references to an omnipotent fate or to the power of the gods are strikingly frequent. Modern scholarship has often treated this as Stoic. Closer reading reveals that Quintus is, on the one hand, following the Homeric concept of double motivation, according to which humans can be moti- vated by a deity only to an act that conforms to their character and for which they are responsible. On the other hand, Quintus gives these statements on responsibi- lity to characters who are trying to excuse their own acts to themselves and, particularly, to others, i.e. they are motivated contextually. It would be non-Stoic to excuse oneself for a bad deed by reference to an almighty fate. It seems that Quintus, by presenting this tension, wanted the reader to reconsider and reflect on the different concepts.

Metadaten
Author:Ursula Gärtner
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2017/08/10
Posthomerica; Quintus Smyrnaeus
Source:Philologus 158 (2014) Nr. 1, S. 97-129. - DOI: 10.1515/phil-2014-0007
