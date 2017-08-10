Schicksal und Entscheidungsfreiheit bei Quintus Smyrnaeus Fate and Freedom of Choice with Quintus Smyrnaeus

Ursula Gärtner In the Posthomerica references to an omnipotent fate or to the power of the gods are strikingly frequent. Modern scholarship has often treated this as Stoic. Closer reading reveals that Quintus is, on the one hand, following the Homeric concept of double motivation, according to which humans can be moti- vated by a deity only to an act that conforms to their character and for which they are responsible. On the other hand, Quintus gives these statements on responsibi- lity to characters who are trying to excuse their own acts to themselves and, particularly, to others, i.e. they are motivated contextually. It would be non-Stoic to excuse oneself for a bad deed by reference to an almighty fate. It seems that Quintus, by presenting this tension, wanted the reader to reconsider and reflect on the different concepts.