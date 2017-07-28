Einleitung zu Georg Lukács: Warum sind Demokratien den Autokratien überlegen? und Das wirkliche Deutschland Introduction to Georg Lukacs: Why Democracies are superior to Autocracies? and The real Germany

Konstantin Baehrens Two short typescripts by G. Lukacs from the archive, dating from 1941/42, shed light on his appraisal of the cultural ‘inner reserves’ of Germany and the ‘moral reserves’ of the democracies involved in the Second World War, as well as on Lukacs’s political philosophy at that time. The conception of an intrinsic interrelation of a humanist philosophical anthropology and rationalist epistemology elucidates his egalitarian and democratic account. Both texts are located within the intellectual development of the author in an introduction by the editor, which sketches the historical background and indicates relevant contemporaneous theoretical and political debates, such as the controversies over realism and humanism and also a dispute with K. Jaspers on German collective guilt.