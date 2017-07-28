Does Dutch a-scrambling involve movement?

  • The present study focuses on A-scrambling in Dutch, a local word-order alternation that typically signals the discourse-anaphoric status of the scrambled constituent. We use cross-modal priming to investigate whether an A-scrambled direct object gives rise to antecedent reactivation effects in the position where a movement theory would postulate a trace. Our results indicate that this is not the case, thereby providing support for a base-generation analysis of A-scrambling in Dutch.

Download full text files

Export metadata

  • Export Bibtex
  • Export RIS
  • Export XML

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar
Metadaten
Author:Hans van de Koot, Renita Silva, Claudia Felser, Mikako Sato
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-398566
Subtitle (English):Evidence from antecedent priming
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (327)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/07/28
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/07/28
Tag:cross-modal priming; movement; scrambling
Pagenumber:38
Source:The Linguistic Review 32 (2015) Nr. 4, S. 739–776. - DOI: 10.1515/tlr-2015-0010
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Walter de Gruyter Online Zeitschriften
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo