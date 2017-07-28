Does Dutch a-scrambling involve movement?
- The present study focuses on A-scrambling in Dutch, a local word-order alternation that typically signals the discourse-anaphoric status of the scrambled constituent. We use cross-modal priming to investigate whether an A-scrambled direct object gives rise to antecedent reactivation effects in the position where a movement theory would postulate a trace. Our results indicate that this is not the case, thereby providing support for a base-generation analysis of A-scrambling in Dutch.
|Hans van de Koot, Renita Silva, Claudia Felser, Mikako Sato
|Evidence from antecedent priming
|2017/07/28
|cross-modal priming; movement; scrambling
|The Linguistic Review 32 (2015) Nr. 4, S. 739–776. - DOI: 10.1515/tlr-2015-0010
