Für eine Philologie der Kata/strophe
|Author:
|Judith Kasper
|Parent Title (German):
|Unfälle der Sprache : literarische und philologische Erkundungen der Katastrophe
|Publisher:
|Turia + Kant
|Place of publication:
|Wien
|Document Type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|German
|Year of first Publication:
|2014
|Year of Completion:
|2014
|Release Date:
|2017/07/26
|First Page:
|7
|Last Page:
|20
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht