Ferroelectrets: heterogenous polymer electrets with high electromechanical response

Ferroelectrets are internally charged polymer foams or cavity-containing polymer-_lm systems that combine large piezoelectricity with mechanical flexibility and elastic compliance. The term “ferroelectret” was coined based on the fact that it is a space-charge electret that also shows ferroic behavior. In this thesis, comprehensive work on ferroelectrets, and in particular on their preparation, their charging, their piezoelectricity and their applications is reported. For industrial applications, ferroelectrets with well-controlled distributions or even uniform values of cavity size and cavity shape and with good thermal stability of the piezoelectricity are very desirable. Several types of such ferroelectrets are developed using techniques such as straightforward thermal lamination, sandwiching sticky templates with electret films, and screen printing. In particular, uoroethylenepropylene (FEP) _lm systems with tubular-channel openings, prepared by means of the thermal lamination technique, show piezoelectric d33 coefficients of up to 160 pC/N after charging through dielectric barrier discharges (DBDs) . For samples charged at suitable elevated temperatures, the piezoelectricity is stable at temperatures of at least 130°C. These preparation methods are easy to implement at laboratory or industrial scales, and are quite flexible in terms of material selection and cavity geometry design. Due to the uniform and well-controlled cavity structures, samples are also very suitable for fundamental studies on ferroelectrets. Charging of ferroelectrets is achieved via a series of dielectric barrier discharges (DBDs) inside the cavities. In the present work, the DBD charging process is comprehensively studied by means of optical, electrical and electro-acoustic methods. The spectrum of the transient light from the DBDs in cellular polypropylene (PP) ferroelectrets directly confirms the ionization of molecular nitrogen, and allows the determination of the electric field in the discharge. Detection of the light emission reveals not only DBDs under high applied voltage but also back discharges when the applied voltage is reduced to sufficiently low values. Back discharges are triggered by the internally deposited charges, as the breakdown inside the cavities is controlled by the sum of the applied electric field and the electric field of the deposited charges. The remanent effective polarization is determined by the breakdown strength of the gas-filled cavities. These findings form the basis of more efficient charging techniques for ferroelectrets such as charging with high-pressure air, thermal poling and charging assisted by gas exchange. With the proposed charging strategies, the charging efficiency of ferroelectrets can be enhanced significantly. After charging, the cavities can be considered as man-made macroscopic dipoles whose direction can be reversed by switching the polarity of the applied voltage. Polarization-versus-electric-field (P(E)) hysteresis loops in ferroelectrets are observed by means of an electro-acoustic method combined with dielectric resonance spectroscopy. P(E) hysteresis loops in ferrroelectrets are also obtained by more direct measurements using a modified Sawyer-Tower circuit. Hysteresis loops prove the ferroic behavior of ferroelectrets. However, repeated switching of the macroscopic dipoles involves complex physico-chemical processes. The DBD charging process generates a cold plasma with numerous active species and thus modifies the inner polymer surfaces of the cavities. Such treatments strongly affect the chargeability of the cavities. At least for cellular PP ferroelectrets, repeated DBDs in atmospheric conditions lead to considerable fatigue of the effective polarization and of the resulting piezoelectricity. The macroscopic dipoles in ferroelectrets are highly compressible, and hence the piezoelectricity is essentially the primary effect. It is found that the piezoelectric d33 coefficient is proportional to the polarization and the elastic compliance of the sample, providing hints for developing materials with higher piezoelectric sensitivity in the future. Due to their outstanding electromechanical properties, there has been constant interest in the application of ferroelectrets. The antiresonance frequencies (fp) of ferroelectrets are sensitive to the boundary conditions during measurement. A tubular-channel FEP ferroelectret is conformably attached to a self-organized minimum-energy dielectric elastomer actuator (DEA). It turns out that the antiresonance frequency (fp) of the ferroelectret film changes noticeably with the bending angle of the DEA. Therefore, the actuation of DEAs can be used to modulate the fp value of ferroelectrets, but fp can also be exploited for in-situ diagnosis and for precise control of the actuation of the DEA. Combination of DEAs and ferroelectrets opens up various new possibilities for application.

