Angst und Katastrophe / Angst vor Katastrophen
|Author:
|Ottmar Ette
|Parent Title (German):
|Unfälle der Sprache
|Subtitle (German):
|Zur Ökonomie der Angst im Angesichts des Todes
|Publisher:
|Turia + Kant
|Place of publication:
|Wien
|Document Type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|German
|Year of first Publication:
|2014
|Year of Completion:
|2014
|Release Date:
|2017/07/26
|First Page:
|233
|Last Page:
|269
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik