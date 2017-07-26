Angst und Katastrophe / Angst vor Katastrophen

Export metadata

  • Export Bibtex
  • Export RIS
  • Export XML

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar
Metadaten
Author:Ottmar Ette
Parent Title (German):Unfälle der Sprache
Subtitle (German):Zur Ökonomie der Angst im Angesichts des Todes
Publisher:Turia + Kant
Place of publication:Wien
Document Type:Part of a Book
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2014
Year of Completion:2014
Release Date:2017/07/26
First Page:233
Last Page:269
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo