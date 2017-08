Herstellung anisotroper Kolloide mittels templatgesteuerter Assemblierung und Kontaktdruckverfahren

This work dealt with new concepts of formation of anisotropic particle systems by using well-known methods such as template-assisted self-assembly of particles and microcontact printing. The first part paid attention to the controlled preparation of wrinkles in a micro or nanometer range. Wrinkles result from the relaxation of a system consisting of two layers with different elasticity. In this case, wrinkles were generated on top of an elastic PDMS substrate via plasma oxidation to a rigid surface. The thickness of the oxidized layer determined wavelength and amplitude of the wrinkles and could be varied by different parameters: time, power, partial pressure of plasma active gas, level of cross-linking, displacement and thickness of the PDMS substrate. The aim of the second part was the generation of complex, colloidal structures based on supramolecular interactions. For this, the template-assisted self-assembly of particles at solid-liquid and liquid-liquid interfaces should be used. Concerning the assembly at solid-liquid interfa

This work dealt with new concepts of formation of anisotropic particle systems by using well-known methods such as template-assisted self-assembly of particles and microcontact printing. The first part paid attention to the controlled preparation of wrinkles in a micro or nanometer range. Wrinkles result from the relaxation of a system consisting of two layers with different elasticity. In this case, wrinkles were generated on top of an elastic PDMS substrate via plasma oxidation to a rigid surface. The thickness of the oxidized layer determined wavelength and amplitude of the wrinkles and could be varied by different parameters: time, power, partial pressure of plasma active gas, level of cross-linking, displacement and thickness of the PDMS substrate. The aim of the second part was the generation of complex, colloidal structures based on supramolecular interactions. For this, the template-assisted self-assembly of particles at solid-liquid and liquid-liquid interfaces should be used. Concerning the assembly at solid-liquid interfaces, we utilized the wrinkle structures generated in part 1 and, concerning the assembly at liquid-liquid interfaces, Pickering emulsions were chosen. In the first case, modified particles (silica and magnetite), that size and functionality (cyclodextrine, azobenzene and arylazopyrazol groups) varied, were assembled in wrinkle structures. The assembly depended not only on the chosen method, concentration, surface charge and size ratio between wrinkles and particles. The combination of cyclodextrine (CD)- and aryazopyralzol-modified particles enabled to build complex and regular structures based on supramolecular interactions between the two particles types and template-assisted self-assembly of these particles. On the one hand, this system generated Janus particles and on the other hand, the controlled agglomeration of two different particle types laid the foundation of new functional materials. Beside the assembly at solid-liquid interfaces, azobenzene-functionalized particles could be used for stabilizing Pickering emulsions. Formed emulsions were stable over a period of several months while parameters such as volume ratio and concentration influenced this stability as well as the volume of the emulsion phase. However, CD-functionalized silica particles possessed no interfacial activity to stabilize emulsions, whereas CD-based polymers could stabilize emulsions by forming inclusion complexes with hydrophobic molecules of the oil phase. On the other hand, the combination of CD-based and azobenzene-functionalized particle systems showed no or a destabilizing effect with regard to the formation of emulsions. In the last part, the generation of multivalent silica particles using a microcontact printing technique were analyzed. Wrinkles were used as stamps which induced the possibility to control the patch geometry by varying their wavelength. The positively charged polyelectrolyte (PEI) served as ink because it can stick to the silica surface by electrostatic interactions. Having a closer look at the printing process, a deviation to printing with flat stamps was found. In contrast to printing with flat stamps, ink solution, in case of wrinkles structures, did not spread over the whole substrate equally but laid mainly in the wrinkle groves. Due to this, the printing process is no longer a classical microcontact printing process but an intaglio printing process. Using the intaglio printing process, it was possible to modify both hemispheres of the particles at the same time and with different functionalities as well as generate multivalent silica particles. Depending on the wrinkle wavelength, two to eight patches per hemisphere could be achieved. The geometry of patches, means their size and arrangement, depended on the concentration of the ink on the stamps, the solvent to removing the particles from the stamps and the hardness of the stamps. Due to a varied thickness of the oxidized layer at different wrinkle wavelengths, the hardness of the stamps is not constant; that is why, casted wrinkles were utilized for the printing process. In this way, we ensure the comparability of printing using different wavelengths. Beside the successful proof of modification using intaglio printing, we could also show that negatively charged nanoparticles could be applied on the particle surface by embedding them into PEI before.

