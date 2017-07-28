Grenzflächen-kontrollierte Mineralisation von Calciumphosphat

In the current thesis two amphiphiles were used as templates for the mineralization of calcium phosphate at the air-water interface. Both amphiphiles have a cholesteryl group as hydrophobic block and only differ in their hydrophilic unit. The amphiphile CHOL-HEM has one carboxylic acid as the hydrophilic unit and the amphiphile A-CHOL contains a Newkome type dendron as hydrophilic block. The successful mineralization of calcium phosphate at the air-water interface could be prove by infrared reflection absorption spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy, selected area electron diffraction and high resolution transmission electron microscopy. Furthermore, the study shows that the two amphiphiles have a different influence on the mineralization leading to different calcium phosphate phases. The crystal phase formed in case of the CHOL-HEM is octacalcium phosphate (OCP). For the A-CHOL a precursor phase after 1 h mineralization time was formed which could not be identified clearly. The precurs

In the current thesis two amphiphiles were used as templates for the mineralization of calcium phosphate at the air-water interface. Both amphiphiles have a cholesteryl group as hydrophobic block and only differ in their hydrophilic unit. The amphiphile CHOL-HEM has one carboxylic acid as the hydrophilic unit and the amphiphile A-CHOL contains a Newkome type dendron as hydrophilic block. The successful mineralization of calcium phosphate at the air-water interface could be prove by infrared reflection absorption spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy, selected area electron diffraction and high resolution transmission electron microscopy. Furthermore, the study shows that the two amphiphiles have a different influence on the mineralization leading to different calcium phosphate phases. The crystal phase formed in case of the CHOL-HEM is octacalcium phosphate (OCP). For the A-CHOL a precursor phase after 1 h mineralization time was formed which could not be identified clearly. The precursor phase could be amorphous calcium phosphate, dicalcium hydrogen phosphate dihydrate (DCPD) or OCP. This phase transformed into a mixture of OCP and a small amount of hydroxyapatite (HAP). In conclusion, it can be demonstrated that the CHOL-HEM is able to stabilize the OCP. This could happen by the adsorption of the amphiphile at the OCP crystal surface in [100] direction and therefore the splitting along the c-axis is hampered and the hydrolysis into HAP will be prevented. The hydrophilic block of the A-CHOL is much bigger and sterically more demanding. For that reason, the A-CHOL cannot adsorb at the OCP crystal surface as good as the CHOL-HEM. The CHOL-HEM can prevent the hydrolysis from OCP into HAP much more efficiently. Due to the fact, that after 5 h mineralization time using A-CHOL as template just a small amount of HAP could be identified suggests that also this amphiphile shows a stabilizing effect on the OCP crystals. To prove this, additional control experiments would be necessary. The A-CHOL shows a better control in terms of the orientation of the mineralized crystals, which could be mostly identified as OCP crystals in [110] and HAP crystals in [-110] orientation. For the CHOL-HEM no preferred orientation could be determined for the formed OCP crystals. Additional mineralization experiments in bulk solution using ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid disodium salt dihydrate (EDTA) and nitrilotriacetic acid (NTA) as mineralization additives were performed. The structure of the NTA is similar to the hydrophilic unit of the A-CHOL. The study shows that the comparison of the mineralization at the air-water interface with the mineralization in bulk solution is not easily possible. For the mineralization in bulk solution at low pH values DCPD and at high pH values HAP is formed. These two phases could be identified using X-ray powder diffraction and infrared spectroscopy. The formation of OCP like for the mineralization at the air-water interface could not be observed. Both additives, EDTA and NTA show a different influence on the mineralization progress and show for example different morphologies of the precipitated DCPD.

