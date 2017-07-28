Grenzflächen-kontrollierte Mineralisation von Calciumphosphat
Interface-controlled mineralization of calcium phosphate
- In der vorliegenden Arbeit konnte gezeigt werden, dass die beiden verwendeten Amphiphile mit Cholesterol als hydrophoben Block, gute Template für die Mineralisation von Calciumphosphat an der Wasser/Luft-Grenzfläche sind. Mittels Infrarot-Reflexions-Absorptions-Spektroskopie (IRRAS), Röntgenphotoelektronenspektroskopie (XPS), Energie dispersiver Röntgenspektroskopie (EDXS), Elektronenbeugung (SAED) und hochauflösende Transmissionselektronenmikroskopie (HRTEM) konnte die erfolgreiche Mineralisation von Calciumphosphat für beide Amphiphile an der Wasser/Luft-Grenzfläche nachgewiesen werden. Es konnte auch gezeigt werden, dass das Phasenverhalten der beiden Amphiphile und die bei der Mineralisation von Calciumphosphat gebildeten Kristallphasen nicht identisch sind. Beide Amphiphile üben demnach einen unterschiedlichen Einfluss auf den Mineralisationsverlauf aus. Beim CHOL-HEM konnte sowohl nach 3 h als auch nach 5 h Octacalciumphosphat (OCP) als einzige Kristallphase mittels XPS, SAED, HRTEM und EDXS nachgewiesen werden. Das A-CHOL hinIn der vorliegenden Arbeit konnte gezeigt werden, dass die beiden verwendeten Amphiphile mit Cholesterol als hydrophoben Block, gute Template für die Mineralisation von Calciumphosphat an der Wasser/Luft-Grenzfläche sind. Mittels Infrarot-Reflexions-Absorptions-Spektroskopie (IRRAS), Röntgenphotoelektronenspektroskopie (XPS), Energie dispersiver Röntgenspektroskopie (EDXS), Elektronenbeugung (SAED) und hochauflösende Transmissionselektronenmikroskopie (HRTEM) konnte die erfolgreiche Mineralisation von Calciumphosphat für beide Amphiphile an der Wasser/Luft-Grenzfläche nachgewiesen werden. Es konnte auch gezeigt werden, dass das Phasenverhalten der beiden Amphiphile und die bei der Mineralisation von Calciumphosphat gebildeten Kristallphasen nicht identisch sind. Beide Amphiphile üben demnach einen unterschiedlichen Einfluss auf den Mineralisationsverlauf aus. Beim CHOL-HEM konnte sowohl nach 3 h als auch nach 5 h Octacalciumphosphat (OCP) als einzige Kristallphase mittels XPS, SAED, HRTEM und EDXS nachgewiesen werden. Das A-CHOL hingegen zeigte bei der Mineralisation von Calciumphosphat nach 1 h zunächst eine nicht eindeutig identifizierbare Vorläuferphase aus amorphen Calciumphosphat, Brushit (DCPD) oder OCP. Diese wandelte sich dann nach 3 h und 5 h in ein Gemisch, bestehend aus OCP und ein wenig Hydroxylapatit (HAP) um. Die Schlussfolgerung daraus ist, dass das CHOL-HEM in der Lage ist, dass während der Mineralisation entstandene OCP zu stabilisieren. Dies geschieht vermutlich durch die Adsorption des Amphiphils bevorzugt an der OCP Oberfläche in [100] Orientierung. Dadurch wird die Spaltung entlang der c-Achse unterdrückt und die Hydrolyse zum HAP verhindert. Das A-CHOL ist hingegen sterisch anspruchsvoller und kann wahrscheinlich aufgrund seiner Größe nicht so gut an der OCP Kristalloberfläche adsorbieren verglichen zum CHOL HEM. Das CHOL-HEM kann also die Hydrolyse von OCP zu HAP besser unterdrücken als das A-CHOL. Da jedoch auch beim A-CHOL nach einer Mineralisationszeit von 5 h nur wenig HAP zu finden ist, wäre auch hier ein Stabilisierungseffekt der OCP Kristalle möglich. Um eine genaue Aussage darüber treffen zu können, sind jedoch zusätzliche Kontrollexperimente notwendig. Es wäre zum einen denkbar, die Mineralisationsexperimente über einen längeren Zeitraum durchzuführen. Diese könnten zeigen, ob das CHOL-HEM die Hydrolyse vom OCP zum HAP komplett unterdrückt. Außerdem könnte nachgewiesen werden, ob beim A-CHOL das OCP weiter zum HAP umgesetzt wird oder ob ein Gemisch beider Kristallphasen erhalten bleibt. Um die Mineralisation an der Wasser/Luft-Grenzfläche mit der Mineralisation in Bulklösung zu vergleichen, wurden zusätzlich Mineralisationsexperimente in Bulklösung durchgeführt. Dazu wurden Nitrilotriessigsäure (NTA) und Ethylendiamintetraessigsäure (EDTA) als Mineralisationsadditive verwendet, da NTA unter anderem der Struktur der hydrophilen Kopfgruppe des A-CHOLs ähnelt. Es konnte gezeigt werden, dass ein Vergleich der Mineralisation an der Grenzfläche mit der Mineralisation in Bulklösung nicht ohne weiteres möglich ist. Bei der Mineralisation in Bulklösung wird bei tiefen pH-Werten DCPD und bei höheren pH-Werten HAP gebildet. Diese wurde mittels Röntgenpulverdiffraktometrie Messungen nachgewiesen und durch Infrarotspektroskopie bekräftigt. Die Bildung von OCP wie an der Wasser/Luft-Grenzfläche konnte nicht beobachtet werden. Es konnte auch gezeigt werden, dass beide Additive NTA und EDTA einen unterschiedlichen Einfluss auf den Verlauf der Mineralisation nehmen. So unterscheiden sich zum einen die Morphologien des gebildeten DCPDs und zum anderen wurde beispielsweise in Anwesenheit von 10 und 15 mM NTA neben DCPD auch HAP bei einem Ausgangs-pH-Wert von 7 nachgewiesen. Da unser Augenmerk speziell auf der Mineralisation von Calciumphosphat an der Wasser/Luft-Grenzfläche liegt, könnten Folgeexperimente wie beispielsweise GIXD Messungen durchgeführt werden. Dadurch wäre es möglich, einen Überblick über die gebildeten Kristallphasen nach unterschiedlichen Reaktionszeiten direkt auf dem Trog zu erhalten. Es konnte weiterhin gezeigt werden, dass auch einfache Amphiphile in der Lage sind, die Mineralisation von Calciumphosphat zu steuern. Amphiphile mit Cholesterol als hydrophoben Block bilden offensichtlich besonders stabile Monolagen an der Wasser/Luft-Grenzfläche. Eine Untersuchung des Einflusses ähnlicher Amphiphile mit unterschiedlichen hydrophilen Kopfgruppen auf das Mineralisationsverhalten von Calciumphosphat wäre durchaus interessant.…
- In the current thesis two amphiphiles were used as templates for the mineralization of calcium phosphate at the air-water interface. Both amphiphiles have a cholesteryl group as hydrophobic block and only differ in their hydrophilic unit. The amphiphile CHOL-HEM has one carboxylic acid as the hydrophilic unit and the amphiphile A-CHOL contains a Newkome type dendron as hydrophilic block. The successful mineralization of calcium phosphate at the air-water interface could be prove by infrared reflection absorption spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy, selected area electron diffraction and high resolution transmission electron microscopy. Furthermore, the study shows that the two amphiphiles have a different influence on the mineralization leading to different calcium phosphate phases. The crystal phase formed in case of the CHOL-HEM is octacalcium phosphate (OCP). For the A-CHOL a precursor phase after 1 h mineralization time was formed which could not be identified clearly. The precursIn the current thesis two amphiphiles were used as templates for the mineralization of calcium phosphate at the air-water interface. Both amphiphiles have a cholesteryl group as hydrophobic block and only differ in their hydrophilic unit. The amphiphile CHOL-HEM has one carboxylic acid as the hydrophilic unit and the amphiphile A-CHOL contains a Newkome type dendron as hydrophilic block. The successful mineralization of calcium phosphate at the air-water interface could be prove by infrared reflection absorption spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy, selected area electron diffraction and high resolution transmission electron microscopy. Furthermore, the study shows that the two amphiphiles have a different influence on the mineralization leading to different calcium phosphate phases. The crystal phase formed in case of the CHOL-HEM is octacalcium phosphate (OCP). For the A-CHOL a precursor phase after 1 h mineralization time was formed which could not be identified clearly. The precursor phase could be amorphous calcium phosphate, dicalcium hydrogen phosphate dihydrate (DCPD) or OCP. This phase transformed into a mixture of OCP and a small amount of hydroxyapatite (HAP). In conclusion, it can be demonstrated that the CHOL-HEM is able to stabilize the OCP. This could happen by the adsorption of the amphiphile at the OCP crystal surface in [100] direction and therefore the splitting along the c-axis is hampered and the hydrolysis into HAP will be prevented. The hydrophilic block of the A-CHOL is much bigger and sterically more demanding. For that reason, the A-CHOL cannot adsorb at the OCP crystal surface as good as the CHOL-HEM. The CHOL-HEM can prevent the hydrolysis from OCP into HAP much more efficiently. Due to the fact, that after 5 h mineralization time using A-CHOL as template just a small amount of HAP could be identified suggests that also this amphiphile shows a stabilizing effect on the OCP crystals. To prove this, additional control experiments would be necessary. The A-CHOL shows a better control in terms of the orientation of the mineralized crystals, which could be mostly identified as OCP crystals in [110] and HAP crystals in [-110] orientation. For the CHOL-HEM no preferred orientation could be determined for the formed OCP crystals. Additional mineralization experiments in bulk solution using ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid disodium salt dihydrate (EDTA) and nitrilotriacetic acid (NTA) as mineralization additives were performed. The structure of the NTA is similar to the hydrophilic unit of the A-CHOL. The study shows that the comparison of the mineralization at the air-water interface with the mineralization in bulk solution is not easily possible. For the mineralization in bulk solution at low pH values DCPD and at high pH values HAP is formed. These two phases could be identified using X-ray powder diffraction and infrared spectroscopy. The formation of OCP like for the mineralization at the air-water interface could not be observed. Both additives, EDTA and NTA show a different influence on the mineralization progress and show for example different morphologies of the precipitated DCPD.…
|Author:
|Doreen Hentrich
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-398236
|Advisor:
|Andreas Taubert
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/06/27
|Release Date:
|2017/07/28
|Tag:
|Calciumphosphat; Mineralisation; Wasser-Luft-Grenzfläche
air-water interface; calcium phosphate; mineralization
|Pagenumber:
|163
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht