Kommunikative Vernunft

Communicative Reason

  • Jürgen Habermas explicates the concept of communicative reason. He explains the key assumptions of the philosophy of language and social theory associated with this concept. Also discussed is the category of life-world and the role of the body-mind difference for the consciousness of exclusivity in our access to subjective experience. as well as the role of emotions and perceptions in the context of a theory of communicative action. The question of the redemption of the various validity claims as they are associated with the performance of speech acts is related to processes of social learning and to the role of negative experiences. Finally the interview deals with the relationship between religion and reason and the importance of religion in modern, post-secular societies. Questions about the philosophical culture of our present times are discussed at the end of the conversation.

Author:Hans-Peter Krüger, Christoph Demmerling , Jürgen Habermas
Parent Title (German):Deutsche Zeitschrift für Philosophie
Subtitle (German):Jürgen Habermas, interviewt von Christoph Demmerling und Hans-Peter Krüger
Subtitle (English):Juergen Habermas, interviewed by Christoph Demmerling and Hans-Peter Krueger
Date of first Publication:2016/11/24
communicative action; communicative reason; critical theory; life-world; post-secular society; religion
Source:Deutsche Zeitschrift für Philosophie 64 (2016) Nr. 5, S. 806–827. - DOI: 10.1515/dzph-2016-0061
