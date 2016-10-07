Engaging with T.S. Eliot: Four Quartets as a Multimedia Performance

  • This article explores a recent performance of excerpts from T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets (1935/36–1942) entitled Engaging Eliot: Four Quartets in Word, Color, and Sound as an example of live poetry. In this context, Eliot’s poem can be analysed as an auditory artefact that interacts strongly with other oral performances (welcome addresses and artists’ conversations), as well as with the musical performance of Christopher Theofanidis’s quintet “At the Still Point” at the end of the opening of Engaging Eliot. The event served as an introduction to a 13-day art exhibition and engaged in a re-evaluation of Eliot’s poem after 9/11: while its first part emphasises the connection between Eliot’s poem and Christian doctrine, its second part – especially the combination of poetry reading and musical performance – highlights the philosophical and spiritual dimensions of Four Quartets.

Metadaten
Author:Katrin Röder
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-397808
Parent Title (English):Zeitschrift für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2016/10/07
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/07/14
Pagenumber:20
Source:Zeitschrift für Anglistik und Amerikanistik 64 (2016) Nr. 3, S. 281-300. - DOI: 10.1515/zaa-2016-0029
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:8 Literatur / 82 Englische, altenglische Literaturen / 820 Englische, altenglische Literaturen
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Walter de Gruyter Online Zeitschriften
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

