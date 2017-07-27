The Stability and Change of PSM-related Values across Time

  • This article is a response to calls in prior research that we need more longitudi-nal analyses to better understand the foundations of PSM and related prosocial values. There is wide agreement that it is crucial for theory-building but also for tailoring hiring practices and human resource development programs to sort out whether PSM-related values are stable or developable. The article summarizes existent theoretical expecta-tions, which turn out to be partially conflicting, and tests them against multiple waves of data from the German Socio-Economic Panel Study which covers a time period of sixteen years. It finds that PSM-related values of public employees are stable rather than dynamic but tend to increase with age and decrease with organizational member-ship. The article also examines cohort effects, which have been neglected in prior work, and finds moderate evidence that there are differences between those born during the Second World War and later generations.

Download full text files

Export metadata

  • Export Bibtex
  • Export RIS
  • Export XML

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar
Metadaten
Author:Dominik Vogel, Alexander Kroll
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-397783
Subtitle (English):Testing Theoretical Expectations against Panel Data
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (79)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/07/27
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/07/27
Tag:Public Service Motivation
Pagenumber:29
Source:International Public Management Journal 92 (2015) Nr. 4, S. 53-77. - DOI: 10.1080/10967494.2015.1047544
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 35 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft / 351 Öffentliche Verwaltung
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo