The Stability and Change of PSM-related Values across Time
- This article is a response to calls in prior research that we need more longitudi-nal analyses to better understand the foundations of PSM and related prosocial values. There is wide agreement that it is crucial for theory-building but also for tailoring hiring practices and human resource development programs to sort out whether PSM-related values are stable or developable. The article summarizes existent theoretical expecta-tions, which turn out to be partially conflicting, and tests them against multiple waves of data from the German Socio-Economic Panel Study which covers a time period of sixteen years. It finds that PSM-related values of public employees are stable rather than dynamic but tend to increase with age and decrease with organizational member-ship. The article also examines cohort effects, which have been neglected in prior work, and finds moderate evidence that there are differences between those born during the Second World War and later generations.
|Author:
|Dominik Vogel, Alexander Kroll
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-397783
|Subtitle (English):
|Testing Theoretical Expectations against Panel Data
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (79)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2017/07/27
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/07/27
|Tag:
|Public Service Motivation
|Pagenumber:
|29
|Source:
|International Public Management Journal 92 (2015) Nr. 4, S. 53-77. - DOI: 10.1080/10967494.2015.1047544
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 35 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft / 351 Öffentliche Verwaltung
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht