Contributions of linguistic typology to psycholinguistics
- This article first outlines different ways of how psycholinguists have dealt with linguistic diversity and illustrates these approaches with three familiar cases from research on language processing, language acquisition, and language disorders. The second part focuses on the role of morphology and morphological variability across languages for psycholinguistic research. The specific phenomena to be examined are to do with stem-formation morphology and inflectional classes; they illustrate how experimental research that is informed by linguistic typology can lead to new insights.
|Harald Clahsen
|2016/12/23
|2016
|Linguistic Typology 20 (2016) Nr. 3, S. 599-614. - DOI: 10.1515/lingty-2016-0031
