Contributions of linguistic typology to psycholinguistics

  • This article first outlines different ways of how psycholinguists have dealt with linguistic diversity and illustrates these approaches with three familiar cases from research on language processing, language acquisition, and language disorders. The second part focuses on the role of morphology and morphological variability across languages for psycholinguistic research. The specific phenomena to be examined are to do with stem-formation morphology and inflectional classes; they illustrate how experimental research that is informed by linguistic typology can lead to new insights.

Download full text files

Export metadata

  • Export Bibtex
  • Export RIS
  • Export XML

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar
Metadaten
Author:Harald Clahsen
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-397757
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (325)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2016/12/23
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/07/14
Tag:child language; hebrew; inflection; lexicon; morphology; past-tense; portuguese; rules
Pagenumber:16
Source:Linguistic Typology 20 (2016) Nr. 3, S. 599-614. - DOI: 10.1515/lingty-2016-0031
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Walter de Gruyter Online Zeitschriften
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo