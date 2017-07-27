Charge carrier recombination and open circuit voltage in organic solar cells

Tremendous progress in the development of thin film solar cell techniques has been made over the last decade. The field of organic solar cells is constantly developing, new material classes like Perowskite solar cells are emerging and different types of hybrid organic/inorganic material combinations are being investigated for their physical properties and their applicability in thin film electronics. Besides typical single-junction architectures for solar cells, multi-junction concepts are also being investigated as they enable the overcoming of theoretical limitations of a single-junction. In multi-junction devices each sub-cell operates in different wavelength regimes and should exhibit optimized band-gap energies. It is exactly this tunability of the band-gap energy that renders organic solar cell materials interesting candidates for multi-junction applications. Nevertheless, only few attempts have been made to combine inorganic and organic solar cells in series connected multi-junction architectures. Even though a great diversity

Tremendous progress in the development of thin film solar cell techniques has been made over the last decade. The field of organic solar cells is constantly developing, new material classes like Perowskite solar cells are emerging and different types of hybrid organic/inorganic material combinations are being investigated for their physical properties and their applicability in thin film electronics. Besides typical single-junction architectures for solar cells, multi-junction concepts are also being investigated as they enable the overcoming of theoretical limitations of a single-junction. In multi-junction devices each sub-cell operates in different wavelength regimes and should exhibit optimized band-gap energies. It is exactly this tunability of the band-gap energy that renders organic solar cell materials interesting candidates for multi-junction applications. Nevertheless, only few attempts have been made to combine inorganic and organic solar cells in series connected multi-junction architectures. Even though a great diversity of organic solar cells exists nowadays, their open circuit voltage is usually low compared to the band-gap of the active layer. Hence, organic low band-gap solar cells in particular show low open circuit voltages and the key factors that determine the voltage losses are not yet fully understood. Besides open circuit voltage losses the recombination of charges in organic solar cells is also a prevailing research topic, especially with respect to the influence of trap states. The exploratory focus of this work is therefore set, on the one hand, on the development of hybrid organic/inorganic multi-junctions and, on the other hand, on gaining a deeper understanding of the open circuit voltage and the recombination processes of organic solar cells. In the first part of this thesis, the development of a hybrid organic/inorganic triple-junction will be discussed which showed at that time (Jan. 2015) a record power conversion efficiency of 11.7%. The inorganic sub-cells of these devices consist of hydrogenated amorphous silicon and were delivered by the Competence Center Thin-Film and Nanotechnology for Photovoltaics in Berlin. Different recombination contacts and organic sub-cells were tested in conjunction with these inorganic sub-cells on the basis of optical modeling predictions for the optimal layer thicknesses to finally reach record efficiencies for this type of solar cells. In the second part, organic model systems will be investigated to gain a better understanding of the fundamental loss mechanisms that limit the open circuit voltage of organic solar cells. First, bilayer systems with different orientation of the donor and acceptor molecules were investigated to study the influence of the donor/acceptor orientation on non-radiative voltage loss. Secondly, three different bulk heterojunction solar cells all comprising the same amount of fluorination and the same polymer backbone in the donor component were examined to study the influence of long range electrostatics on the open circuit voltage. Thirdly, the device performance of two bulk heterojunction solar cells was compared which consisted of the same donor polymer but used different fullerene acceptor molecules. By this means, the influence of changing the energetics of the acceptor component on the open circuit voltage was investigated and a full analysis of the charge carrier dynamics was presented to unravel the reasons for the worse performance of the solar cell with the higher open circuit voltage. In the third part, a new recombination model for organic solar cells will be introduced and its applicability shown for a typical low band-gap cell. This model sheds new light on the recombination process in organic solar cells in a broader context as it re-evaluates the recombination pathway of charge carriers in devices which show the presence of trap states. Thereby it addresses a current research topic and helps to resolve alleged discrepancies which can arise from the interpretation of data derived by different measurement techniques.

