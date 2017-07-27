Charge carrier recombination and open circuit voltage in organic solar cells
Ladungsträger Rekombination und Leerlaufspannung in organischen Solarzellen
- Tremendous progress in the development of thin film solar cell techniques has been made over the last decade. The field of organic solar cells is constantly developing, new material classes like Perowskite solar cells are emerging and different types of hybrid organic/inorganic material combinations are being investigated for their physical properties and their applicability in thin film electronics. Besides typical single-junction architectures for solar cells, multi-junction concepts are also being investigated as they enable the overcoming of theoretical limitations of a single-junction. In multi-junction devices each sub-cell operates in different wavelength regimes and should exhibit optimized band-gap energies. It is exactly this tunability of the band-gap energy that renders organic solar cell materials interesting candidates for multi-junction applications. Nevertheless, only few attempts have been made to combine inorganic and organic solar cells in series connected multi-junction architectures. Even though a great diversity Tremendous progress in the development of thin film solar cell techniques has been made over the last decade. The field of organic solar cells is constantly developing, new material classes like Perowskite solar cells are emerging and different types of hybrid organic/inorganic material combinations are being investigated for their physical properties and their applicability in thin film electronics. Besides typical single-junction architectures for solar cells, multi-junction concepts are also being investigated as they enable the overcoming of theoretical limitations of a single-junction. In multi-junction devices each sub-cell operates in different wavelength regimes and should exhibit optimized band-gap energies. It is exactly this tunability of the band-gap energy that renders organic solar cell materials interesting candidates for multi-junction applications. Nevertheless, only few attempts have been made to combine inorganic and organic solar cells in series connected multi-junction architectures. Even though a great diversity of organic solar cells exists nowadays, their open circuit voltage is usually low compared to the band-gap of the active layer. Hence, organic low band-gap solar cells in particular show low open circuit voltages and the key factors that determine the voltage losses are not yet fully understood. Besides open circuit voltage losses the recombination of charges in organic solar cells is also a prevailing research topic, especially with respect to the influence of trap states. The exploratory focus of this work is therefore set, on the one hand, on the development of hybrid organic/inorganic multi-junctions and, on the other hand, on gaining a deeper understanding of the open circuit voltage and the recombination processes of organic solar cells. In the first part of this thesis, the development of a hybrid organic/inorganic triple-junction will be discussed which showed at that time (Jan. 2015) a record power conversion efficiency of 11.7%. The inorganic sub-cells of these devices consist of hydrogenated amorphous silicon and were delivered by the Competence Center Thin-Film and Nanotechnology for Photovoltaics in Berlin. Different recombination contacts and organic sub-cells were tested in conjunction with these inorganic sub-cells on the basis of optical modeling predictions for the optimal layer thicknesses to finally reach record efficiencies for this type of solar cells. In the second part, organic model systems will be investigated to gain a better understanding of the fundamental loss mechanisms that limit the open circuit voltage of organic solar cells. First, bilayer systems with different orientation of the donor and acceptor molecules were investigated to study the influence of the donor/acceptor orientation on non-radiative voltage loss. Secondly, three different bulk heterojunction solar cells all comprising the same amount of fluorination and the same polymer backbone in the donor component were examined to study the influence of long range electrostatics on the open circuit voltage. Thirdly, the device performance of two bulk heterojunction solar cells was compared which consisted of the same donor polymer but used different fullerene acceptor molecules. By this means, the influence of changing the energetics of the acceptor component on the open circuit voltage was investigated and a full analysis of the charge carrier dynamics was presented to unravel the reasons for the worse performance of the solar cell with the higher open circuit voltage. In the third part, a new recombination model for organic solar cells will be introduced and its applicability shown for a typical low band-gap cell. This model sheds new light on the recombination process in organic solar cells in a broader context as it re-evaluates the recombination pathway of charge carriers in devices which show the presence of trap states. Thereby it addresses a current research topic and helps to resolve alleged discrepancies which can arise from the interpretation of data derived by different measurement techniques.…
- In der Photovoltaikforschung spielen neuartige Dünnschichtsolarzellen eine immer größere Rolle. Neben innovativen Design und Anwendungskonzepten sind Material und Kostenreduzierung in der Herstellung die größten Triebfedern für die Entwicklung neuer Technologien. Hier sind neben den vielversprechenden Perowskitsolarzellen insbesondere organische Solarzellen zu nennen, die sich durch ihre chemische Vielseitigkeit, einfache Verarbeitung und stetige Weiterentwicklung in Bezug auf ihre Effizienz auszeichnen. Diese Vielseitigkeit ermöglicht die Herstellung organischer Solarzellen mit unterschiedlicher spektraler Empfindlichkeit, was wiederum Vorteile für den Einsatz in seriengeschaltete Mehrschichtsolarzellen bietet. Diese erlauben es, fundamentale Limitierungen von Einschichtsolarzellsystemen zu überwinden. Der erste Teil dieser Arbeit befasst sich daher mit der Entwicklung einer neuartigen hybriden Multischichtsolarzelle, die sowohl aus anorganischen als auch organischen Subzellen besteht und zum Zeitpunkt ihrer Veröffentlichung einen nIn der Photovoltaikforschung spielen neuartige Dünnschichtsolarzellen eine immer größere Rolle. Neben innovativen Design und Anwendungskonzepten sind Material und Kostenreduzierung in der Herstellung die größten Triebfedern für die Entwicklung neuer Technologien. Hier sind neben den vielversprechenden Perowskitsolarzellen insbesondere organische Solarzellen zu nennen, die sich durch ihre chemische Vielseitigkeit, einfache Verarbeitung und stetige Weiterentwicklung in Bezug auf ihre Effizienz auszeichnen. Diese Vielseitigkeit ermöglicht die Herstellung organischer Solarzellen mit unterschiedlicher spektraler Empfindlichkeit, was wiederum Vorteile für den Einsatz in seriengeschaltete Mehrschichtsolarzellen bietet. Diese erlauben es, fundamentale Limitierungen von Einschichtsolarzellsystemen zu überwinden. Der erste Teil dieser Arbeit befasst sich daher mit der Entwicklung einer neuartigen hybriden Multischichtsolarzelle, die sowohl aus anorganischen als auch organischen Subzellen besteht und zum Zeitpunkt ihrer Veröffentlichung einen neuen Effizienzrekord für diese Klasse von Solarzellen aufzeigte. Der zweite Teil der Arbeit befasst sich mit fundamentalen physikalischen Prozessen in organischen Solarzellen, da viele Funktionsmechanismen noch nicht im Detail geklärt sind. An verschiedenen organischen Modellsolarzellsystemen wurde daher unter anderem der Einfluss molekularer Orientierung von Donor- und Akzeptorkomponenten der Solarzelle oder der Einfluss von Fluorinierung des Donors auf die Leerlaufspannung der Solarzelle untersucht. Auf diese Weise konnten neue wichtige Erkenntnisse über den Einfluss von verschiedenen Verlustkanälen und der Energetik auf die Leerlaufspannung gewonnen werden. Der letzte Teil der Arbeit widmet sich der Entwicklung eines neuen Modells, welches den Rekombinationsprozess von Ladungen in einer bestimmten organischen Solarzelle beschreibt. Dieses neue Modell wurde anhand umfangreicher Experimente validiert und ermöglicht es, insbesondere den Einfluss freier und in sogenannten Fallenzuständen gefangener Ladungen auf die Rekombination zu trennen. Damit hat dieses Modell eine weitreichende Bedeutung, zum einen für die Beurteilung von typischen Rekombinationsexperimenten in organischen Solarzellen und zum anderen für die Bewertung des Einflusses von Fallenzuständen auf den Rekombinationsstrom.…
|Author:
|Steffen Roland
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-397721
|Subtitle (English):
|from bilayer-model systems to hybrid multi-junctions
|Subtitle (German):
|von Bilayer Modellsystemen zu hybriden Mehrschichtsolarzellen
|Advisor:
|Dieter Neher
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/07/06
|Release Date:
|2017/07/27
|Tag:
|Ladungsträgerrekombination; Leerlaufspannung; hybride Mehrschichtsolarzellen; organische Solarzellen
charge carrier recombination; hybrid multi-junction solar cell; open circuit voltage; organic solar cells
|Pagenumber:
|VI, 145
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|PACS Classification:
|70.00.00 CONDENSED MATTER: ELECTRONIC STRUCTURE, ELECTRICAL, MAGNETIC, AND OPTICAL PROPERTIES
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International