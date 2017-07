Interaction of spatial variability characterized by soil electrical conductivity and plant water status related to generative growth of fruit trees

Precision horticulture encompasses site- or tree-specific management in fruit plantations. Of decisive importance is spatially resolved data (this means data from each tree) from the production site, since it may enable customized and, therefore, resource-efficient production measures. The present thesis involves an examination of the apparent electrical conductivity of the soil (ECa), the plant water status spatially measured by means of the crop water stress index (CWSI), and the fruit quality (e.g. fruit size) for Prunus domestica L. (plums) and Citrus x aurantium, Syn. Citrus paradisi (grapefruit). The goals of the present work were i) characterization of the 3D distribution of the apparent electrical conductivity of the soil and variability of the plant’s water status; ii) investigation of the interaction between ECa, CWSI, and fruit quality; and iii) an approach for delineating management zones with respect to managing trees individually. To that end, the main investigations took place in the plum orchard. This plantation got

Precision horticulture encompasses site- or tree-specific management in fruit plantations. Of decisive importance is spatially resolved data (this means data from each tree) from the production site, since it may enable customized and, therefore, resource-efficient production measures. The present thesis involves an examination of the apparent electrical conductivity of the soil (ECa), the plant water status spatially measured by means of the crop water stress index (CWSI), and the fruit quality (e.g. fruit size) for Prunus domestica L. (plums) and Citrus x aurantium, Syn. Citrus paradisi (grapefruit). The goals of the present work were i) characterization of the 3D distribution of the apparent electrical conductivity of the soil and variability of the plant’s water status; ii) investigation of the interaction between ECa, CWSI, and fruit quality; and iii) an approach for delineating management zones with respect to managing trees individually. To that end, the main investigations took place in the plum orchard. This plantation got a slope of 3° grade on Pleistocene and post-Pleistocene substrates in a semi-humid climate (Potsdam, Germany) and encloses an area of 0.37 ha with 156 trees of the cultivar ˈTophit Plusˈ on a Wavit rootstock. The plantation was laid in 2009 with annual and biannual trees spaced 4 m distance along the irrigation system and 5 m between the rows. The trees were watered three times a week with a drip irrigation system positioned 50 cm above ground level providing 1.6 l per tree per event. With the help of geoelectric measurements, the apparent electrical conductivity of the upper soil (0.25 m) was measured for each tree with an electrode spacing of 0.5 m (4-point light hp). In this manner, the plantation was spatially charted with respect to the soil’s ECa. Additionally, tomography measurements were performed for 3D mapping of the soil ECa and spot checks of drilled cores with a profile of up to 1 m. The vegetative, generative, and fruit quality data were collected for each tree. The instantaneous plant water status was comprehensively determined in spot checks with the established Scholander method for water potential analysis (Scholander pressure bomb) as well as thermal imaging. An infrared camera was used for the thermal imaging (ThermaCam SC 500), mounted on a tractor 3.3 m above ground level. The thermal images (320 x 240 px) of the canopy surface were taken with an aperture of 45° and a geometric resolution of 8.54 x 6.41 mm. With the aid of the canopy temperature readings from the thermal images, cross-checked with manual temperature measurements of a dry and a wet reference leaf, the crop water stress index (CWSI) was calculated. Adjustments in CWSI for measurements in a semi-humid climate were developed, whereas the collection of reference temperatures was automatically collected from thermal images. The bonitur data were transformed with the help of a variance stabilization process into a normal distribution. The statistical analyses as well as the automatic evaluation routine were performed with several scripts in MATLAB® (R2010b and R2016a) and a free program (spatialtoolbox). The hot spot analysis served to check whether an observed pattern is statistically significant. The method was evaluated with an established k-mean analysis. To test the hot-spot analysis by comparison, data from a grapefruit plantation (Adana, Turkey) was collected, including soil ECa, trunk circumference, and yield data. The plantation had 179 trees on a soil of type Xerofkuvent with clay and clay-loamy texture. The examination of the interaction between the critical values from the soil and plant water status information and the vegetative and generative plant growth variables was performed with the application from ANOVA. The study indicates that the variability of the soil and plant information in fruit production is high, even considering small orchards. It was further indicated that the spatial patterns found in the soil ECa stayed constant through the years (r = 0.88 in 2011-2012 and r = 0.71 in 2012-2013). It was also demonstrated that CWSI determination may also be possible in semi-humid climate. A correlation (r = - 0.65, p < 0.0001) with the established method of leaf water potential analysis was found. The interaction between the ECa from various depths and the plant variables produced a highly significant connection with the topsoil in which the irrigation system was to be found. A correlation between yield and ECatopsoil of r = 0.52 was determined. By using the hot-spot analysis, extreme values in the spatial data could be determined. These extremes served to divide the zones (cold-spot, random, hot-spot). The random zone showed the highest correlation to the plant variables. In summary it may be said that the cumulative water use efficiency (WUEc) was enhanced with high crop load. While the CWSI had no effect on fruit quality, the interaction of CWSI and WUEc even outweighed the impact of soil ECa on fruit quality in the production system with irrigation. In the plum orchard, irrigation was relevant for obtaining high quality produce even in the semi-humid climate.

…