A cognitive-constructionist approach to Spanish creo Ø and creo yo ‘[I] think’
- The present study approaches the Spanish postposed constructions creo Ø and creo yo ‘[p], [I] think’ from a cognitive-constructionist perspective. It is argued that both constructions are to be distinguished from one another because creo Ø has a subjective function, while in creo yo, it is the intersubjective dimension that is particularly prominent. The present investigation takes both a qualitative and a quantitative perspective. With regard to the latter, the problem of quantitative representativity is addressed. The discussion posed the question of how empirical research can feed back into theory, more precisely, into the framework of Cognitive Construction Grammar. The data to be analyzed here are retrieved from the corpora Corpus de Referencia del Español Actual and Corpus del Español.
|Anja Hennemann
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-397485
|Folia Linguistica
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (121)
|Postprint
|English
|2016
|2016
|Universität Potsdam
|2017/07/14
|Cognitive Construction Grammar; Spanish; corpus analysis; parenthetic verbs; quantitativity/qualitativity
|26
|Folia Linguistica 50 (2016) 2, S. 449-474. - DOI: 10.1515/flin-2016-0017
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Walter de Gruyter Online Zeitschriften
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht