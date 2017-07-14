A cognitive-constructionist approach to Spanish creo Ø and creo yo ‘[I] think’

  • The present study approaches the Spanish postposed constructions creo Ø and creo yo ‘[p], [I] think’ from a cognitive-constructionist perspective. It is argued that both constructions are to be distinguished from one another because creo Ø has a subjective function, while in creo yo, it is the intersubjective dimension that is particularly prominent. The present investigation takes both a qualitative and a quantitative perspective. With regard to the latter, the problem of quantitative representativity is addressed. The discussion posed the question of how empirical research can feed back into theory, more precisely, into the framework of Cognitive Construction Grammar. The data to be analyzed here are retrieved from the corpora Corpus de Referencia del Español Actual and Corpus del Español.

Metadaten
Author:Anja Hennemann
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-397485
Parent Title (English):Folia Linguistica
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (121)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2016
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/07/14
Tag:Cognitive Construction Grammar; Spanish; corpus analysis; parenthetic verbs; quantitativity/qualitativity
Pagenumber:26
Source:Folia Linguistica 50 (2016) 2, S. 449-474. - DOI: 10.1515/flin-2016-0017
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Walter de Gruyter Online Zeitschriften
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

