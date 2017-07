Schadenserkennung in Beton durch Überwachung mit eingebetteten Ultraschallprüfköpfen

The non-destructive testing of concrete structures with the ultrasound method has become increasingly important in recent years. With the ultrasound technique the geometry of concrete elements can be determined and defects can be detected which are not visible on the surface, such as delaminations and honeycombs. New ultrasound sensors were developed to monitor changes in concrete structures continuously and permanently. Those ultrasound sensors will be embedded into the concrete to transmit and receive ultrasound waves within the structure. This allows a new interpretation of the condition of a structure. The use of the embedded sensors expands the options of the traditional monitoring methods. The ultrasonic technique could monitor a voluminous part of a concrete structure continuously and integral with just a few strategically placed embedded ultrasound sensors and thus register small changes in the concretes texture. Vital parts of concrete structures which are inaccessible for the ultrasonic method after construction can be mon

The non-destructive testing of concrete structures with the ultrasound method has become increasingly important in recent years. With the ultrasound technique the geometry of concrete elements can be determined and defects can be detected which are not visible on the surface, such as delaminations and honeycombs. New ultrasound sensors were developed to monitor changes in concrete structures continuously and permanently. Those ultrasound sensors will be embedded into the concrete to transmit and receive ultrasound waves within the structure. This allows a new interpretation of the condition of a structure. The use of the embedded sensors expands the options of the traditional monitoring methods. The ultrasonic technique could monitor a voluminous part of a concrete structure continuously and integral with just a few strategically placed embedded ultrasound sensors and thus register small changes in the concretes texture. Vital parts of concrete structures which are inaccessible for the ultrasonic method after construction can be monitored with embedded sensors. Inaccessibility could be caused by a surface layered with a medium reflecting or absorbing the ultrasonic wave or by to much steel obstruct"-ing the waves path. The sensors can be embedded into existing structures using boreholes and grouting mortar or installed during construction and can thus serve as a tool for quality control. The quick damage evaluation of a construction after a natural disaster such as an earthquake or a flood, is conceivable as well. As the contact between the embedded sensors and the surrounding concrete is assumed as constant over a long time, highly sensitive signal evaluation tools, such as the cross correlation between signals, the Coda Wave Interferometry and the amplitude evaluation, can be used. Therefore, with regular measurements, damage in a construction can be detected at an early stage. But, the damage of a structure can not be measured directly. A distinct damage detection needs a quantity of measured parameters, such as time of flight and amplitude of the ultrasonic wave as well as temperature, which need to be linked to each other. To achieve this, correlations between the state of the concrete construction and those parameters of the measured ultrasonic signal must be investigated. In this work the newly developed ultrasound sensors are introduced. Their installation into a concrete structure is described. The sensors sensitivity to small changes in the concrete is investigated and compared to other Non Destructive Testing (NDT) methods. The highly sensitive signal evaluation tools proof to be particularly advantageous when using embedded sensors. Installations of embedded ultrasound sensors for long time monitoring of real constructions are presented. Based on the gained experience with those installations a concept is presented for the set up of a long time monitoring system.

