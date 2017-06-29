Lawyers, economists and citizens: the impact of neo-liberal European governance on citizenship

Export metadata

  • Export Bibtex
  • Export RIS
  • Export XML

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar
Metadaten
Author:Christian Schmidt-Wellenburg
ISBN:978-1-138-67290-1 (print)
ISBN:978-1-315-56228-5 (online)
Parent Title (English):The Transformation of Citizenship : Political Economy
Publisher:Routledge Taylor
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Release Date:2017/06/29
Issue:1
First Page:31
Last Page:45
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo