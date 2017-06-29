The transformation of citizenship

  • This volume Struggle, Resistance and Violence examines the fact that all over the world the rights of citizens have come under enormous pressure and addresses the many ways in which people are ‘making claims’ against both autocratic and democratic authority. Without any doubt rule-breaking, riots and violent upheavals have become an aspect of political struggles for citizenship. The book takes up a conflict perspective that directs attention to these recent phenomena. It stresses the necessity of a careful analysis of resistance and violence as critical factors for coming to terms with social conflicts for citizenship from Europe to South America, as well as the Near East, the Far East and the Arab World

ISBN:978-1-138-67288-8 (print)
ISBN:978-1-317-20385-8 (online)
Subtitle (English):Struggle, Resistance and Violence
Publisher:Routledge Taylor
Place of publication:London
Editor:Jürgen Mackert, Bryan S. Turner
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Release Date:2017/06/29
Issue:3
Pagenumber:154
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

