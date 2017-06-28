Ecology of Affect

  • The way we conceive the human today is particularly affected by the shifts in media technology during the 20th century. Affect emerges as the new liminal concept that renders the body compatible in novel ways with the technology and politics of media. By ways of a relational reorganization the organic end technological life is condensed in a new, intense way to an ecology of affects.

Metadaten
Author:Marie-Luise Angerer
ISBN:978-3-95796-095-5
Subtitle (English):Intensive Milieus and Contingent Encounters
Publisher:meson press eG
Place of publication:Lüneburg
Translator:Gerrit Jackson
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Release Date:2017/06/28
Pagenumber:70
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

