Today, software has become an intrinsic part of complex distributed embedded real-time systems. The next generation of embedded real-time systems will interconnect the today unconnected systems via complex software parts and the service-oriented paradigm. Therefore besides timed behavior and probabilistic behaviour also structure dynamics, where the architecture can be subject to changes at run-time, e.g. when dynamic binding of service end-points is employed or complex collaborations are established dynamically, is required. However, a modeling and analysis approach that combines all these necessary aspects does not exist so far. To fill the identified gap, we propose Probabilistic Timed Graph Transformation Systems (PTGTSs) as a high-level description language that supports all the necessary aspects of structure dynamics, timed behavior, and probabilistic behavior. We introduce the formal model of PTGTSs in this paper and present a mapping of models with finite state spaces to probabilistic timed automata (PTA) that allows to use the PRISM model checker to analyze PTGTS models with respect to PTCTL properties.

