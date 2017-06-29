A Riemann-Hilbert problem for the Moisil-Teodorescu system

- In a bounded domain with smooth boundary in R^3 we consider the stationary Maxwell equations
for a function u with values in R^3 subject to a nonhomogeneous condition
(u,v)_x = u_0 on
the boundary, where v is a given vector field and u_0 a function on the boundary. We specify this problem within the framework of the Riemann-Hilbert boundary value problems for the Moisil-Teodorescu system. This latter is proved to satisfy the Shapiro-Lopaniskij condition if an only if the vector v is at no point tangent to the boundary. The Riemann-Hilbert problem for the Moisil-Teodorescu system fails to possess an adjoint boundary value problem with respect to the Green formula, which satisfies the Shapiro-Lopatinskij condition. We develop the construction of Green formula to get a proper concept of adjoint boundary value problem.