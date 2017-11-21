Schließen

Spektrum Patholinguistik Band 10. Schwerpunktthema: Panorama Patholinguistik: Sprachwissenschaft trifft Sprachtherapie

  • Das 10. Herbsttreffen Patholinguistik mit dem Schwerpunktthema »Panorama Patholinguistik: Sprachwissenschaft trifft Sprachtherapie« fand am 19.11.2016 in Potsdam statt. Das Herbsttreffen wird seit 2007 jährlich vom Verband für Patholinguistik e.V. (vpl) durchgeführt. Der vorliegende Tagungsband beinhaltet die vier Hauptvorträge zum Schwerpunktthema sowie Beiträge zu den Kurzvorträgen »Patholinguistik im Fokus« und der Posterpräsentationen zu weiteren Themen aus der sprachtherapeutischen Forschung und Praxis.
  • The Tenth Autumn Meeting Patholinguistics (Herbsttreffen Patholinguistik) with its main topic »Panorama Patholinguistics: Linguistics meets speech/language therapy« took place in Potsdam on November 19 2016. This annual meeting has been organised since 2007 by the Association for Patholinguistics (Verband für Patholinguistik e.V./vpl). The present proceedings contain the four keynote talks on the main topic as well as contributions from the short talks in the section »Patholinguistics in Focus« and from the poster session covering a broad range of areas in speech/language therapy research and practice.

