Propagation of energetic electrons in the solar corona observed with LOFAR
Ausbreitung energiereicher Elektronen in der Sonnenkorona beobachtet mit LOFAR
- This work reports about new high-resolution imaging and spectroscopic observations of solar type III radio bursts at low radio frequencies in the range from 30 to 80 MHz. Solar type III radio bursts are understood as result of the beam-plasma interaction of electron beams in the corona. The Sun provides a unique opportunity to study these plasma processes of an active star. Its activity appears in eruptive events like ﬂares, coronal mass ejections and radio bursts which are all accompanied by enhanced radio emission. Therefore solar radio emission carries important information about plasma processes associated with the Sun’s activity. Moreover, the Sun’s atmosphere is a unique plasma laboratory with plasma processes under conditions not found in terrestrial laboratories. Because of the Sun’s proximity to Earth, it can be studied in greater detail than any other star but new knowledge about the Sun can be transfer to them. This “solar stellar connection” is important for the understanding of processes on other stars. The novel radio iThis work reports about new high-resolution imaging and spectroscopic observations of solar type III radio bursts at low radio frequencies in the range from 30 to 80 MHz. Solar type III radio bursts are understood as result of the beam-plasma interaction of electron beams in the corona. The Sun provides a unique opportunity to study these plasma processes of an active star. Its activity appears in eruptive events like ﬂares, coronal mass ejections and radio bursts which are all accompanied by enhanced radio emission. Therefore solar radio emission carries important information about plasma processes associated with the Sun’s activity. Moreover, the Sun’s atmosphere is a unique plasma laboratory with plasma processes under conditions not found in terrestrial laboratories. Because of the Sun’s proximity to Earth, it can be studied in greater detail than any other star but new knowledge about the Sun can be transfer to them. This “solar stellar connection” is important for the understanding of processes on other stars. The novel radio interferometer LOFAR provides imaging and spectroscopic capabilities to study these processes at low frequencies. Here it was used for solar observations. LOFAR, the characteristics of its solar data and the processing and analysis of the latter with the Solar Imaging Pipeline and Solar Data Center are described. The Solar Imaging Pipeline is the central software that allows using LOFAR for solar observations. So its development was necessary for the analysis of solar LOFAR data and realized here. Moreover a new density model with heat conduction and Alfvén waves was developed that provides the distance of radio bursts to the Sun from dynamic radio spectra. Its application to the dynamic spectrum of a type III burst observed on March 16, 2016 by LOFAR shows a nonuniform radial propagation velocity of the radio emission. The analysis of an imaging observation of type III bursts on June 23, 2012 resolves a burst as bright, compact region localized in the corona propagating in radial direction along magnetic ﬁeld lines with an average velocity of 0.23c. A nonuniform propagation velocity is revealed. A new beam model is presented that explains the nonuniform motion of the radio source as a propagation effect of an electron ensemble with a spread velocity distribution and rules out a monoenergetic electron distribution. The coronal electron number density is derived in the region from 1.5 to 2.5 R☉ and ﬁtted with the newly developed density model. It determines the plasma density for the interplanetary space between Sun and Earth. The values correspond to a 1.25- and 5-fold Newkirk model for harmonic and fundamental emission, respectively. In comparison to data from other radio instruments the LOFAR data shows a high sensitivity and resolution in space, time and frequency. The new results from LOFAR’s high resolution imaging spectroscopy are consistent with current theories of solar type III radio bursts and demonstrate its capability to track fast moving radio sources in the corona. LOFAR solar data is found to be a valuable source for solar radio physics and opens a new window for studying plasma processes associated with highly energetic electrons in the solar corona.…
- Diese Arbeit befasst sich mit neuen hochaufgelösten abbildenden und spektroskopischen Beobachtungen von solaren Typ III Radiobursts bei niedrigen Frequenzen im Bereich von 30 bis 80 MHz. Solare Typ III Radiobursts werden auf die Beam-Plasmawechselwirkung von Elektronenstrahlen in der Korona zurückgeführt. Die Sonne stellt eine einzigartige Möglichkeit dar, diese Plasmaprozesse eines aktiven Sterns zu untersuchen. Die Aktivität zeigt sich in eruptiven Ereignissen wie Flares, koronalen Massenauswürfen und Radiobursts, die jeweils von erhöhter Radiostrahlung begleitet werden. Daher trägt solare Radioemission wichtige Informationen über Plasmaprozesse, die mit Sonnenaktivität in Verbindung stehen. Darüber hinaus ist die Sonne auch ein einzigartiges Plasmalabor mit Plasmaprozessen unter Bedingungen die man nicht in irdischen Laboren ﬁndet. Aufgrund ihres vergleichsweise geringen Abstands kann man die Sonne wesentlich genauer beobachten als andere Sterne, aber neue Erkenntnisse von ihr auf andere Sterne übertragen. Diese “Solare-Stellare VeDiese Arbeit befasst sich mit neuen hochaufgelösten abbildenden und spektroskopischen Beobachtungen von solaren Typ III Radiobursts bei niedrigen Frequenzen im Bereich von 30 bis 80 MHz. Solare Typ III Radiobursts werden auf die Beam-Plasmawechselwirkung von Elektronenstrahlen in der Korona zurückgeführt. Die Sonne stellt eine einzigartige Möglichkeit dar, diese Plasmaprozesse eines aktiven Sterns zu untersuchen. Die Aktivität zeigt sich in eruptiven Ereignissen wie Flares, koronalen Massenauswürfen und Radiobursts, die jeweils von erhöhter Radiostrahlung begleitet werden. Daher trägt solare Radioemission wichtige Informationen über Plasmaprozesse, die mit Sonnenaktivität in Verbindung stehen. Darüber hinaus ist die Sonne auch ein einzigartiges Plasmalabor mit Plasmaprozessen unter Bedingungen die man nicht in irdischen Laboren ﬁndet. Aufgrund ihres vergleichsweise geringen Abstands kann man die Sonne wesentlich genauer beobachten als andere Sterne, aber neue Erkenntnisse von ihr auf andere Sterne übertragen. Diese “Solare-Stellare Verbindung” ist wichtig um Prozesse auf anderen Sternen zu verstehen. Das neue Radiointerferometer LOFAR bietet abbildende und spektroskopische Möglichkeiten, um diese Prozesse bei niedrigen Frequenzen zu untersuchen und wurde hier für Sonnenbeobachtungen genutzt. LOFAR, die Besonderheiten seiner Sonnendaten sowie das Verarbeiten und Analysieren dieser Daten mit der Solar Imaging Pipeline und dem Solar Data Center werden beschrieben. Die Solar Imaging Pipeline ist die zentrale Software, die die Nutzung von LOFAR für Sonnenbeobachtungen ermöglicht. Daher war deren Entwicklung für die Analyse von Sonnendaten notwendig und ist im Rahmen dieser Arbeit erfolgt. Außerdem wurde ein neues Dichtemodell mit Wärmeleitung und Alfvén-Wellen entwickelt, welches die Bestimmung der Entfernung von Radiobursts zur Sonne mittels dynamischer Spektren ermöglicht. Die Anwendung auf dynamische Spektren eines LOFAR Typ III Bursts am 16. März 2016 zeigt eine radiale, ungleichförmige Ausbreitungsgeschwindigkeit der Radioemission. Die Analyse einer abbildenden Beobachtung von Typ III Bursts am 23. Juni 2012 zeigt den Burst als helle, kompakte Region in der Korona die sich in radiale Richtung entlang magnetischer Feldlinien mit einer durchschnittlichen Geschwindigkeit von 0.23c (c, Lichtgeschwindigkeit) bewegt. Die Geschwindigkeit ist nicht gleichförmig. Ein neues Beammodell wird vorgestellt, dass diese ungleichförmige Geschwindigkeit als Ausbreitungseffekt eines Elektronenensemble mit einer ausgedehnten Geschwindigkeitsverteilung erklärt und eine monoenergetische Elektronenverteilung ausschließt. Die koronale Elektronenzahldichte wird in der Region von 1.5 bis 2.5 R☉ ermittelt und ein Fit mit dem neuen Dichtemodell durchgeführt. Dadurch ist die Plasmadichte im ganzen interplanetaren Raum zwischen Sonne und Erde bestimmt. Die Werte entsprechen jeweils einem 1.25- und 5-fachen Newkirk Modell im Fall von fundamentaler und harmonischer Emission. Im Vergleich zu Daten von anderen Radioinstrumenten haben LOFAR-Daten eine hohe Empﬁndlichkeit und Auﬂösung in Raum, Zeit und Frequenz. Die neuen Ergebnisse von LOFARs hochauﬂösender, abbildender Spektroskopie stimmen mit derzeitigen Theorien von solaren Typ III Radiobursts überein und zeigen die Möglichkeit, schnell bewegliche Radioquellen in der Korona zu verfolgen. LOFAR Sonnendaten wurden als wertvolle Quelle für solare Radiophysik erkannt und öffnen eine neues Fenster zur Untersuchung von Plasmaprozessen hochenergetischer Elektronen in der Korona.…
|Frank Breitling
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-396893
|Gottfried Mann
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2016
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2017/09/06
|2017/06/23
|Plasmaphysik; Radioburst; Sonne; Typ III
LOFAR; plasma physics; radio burst; sun; type III
|xiii, 101
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
