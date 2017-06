Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET)-based nanophotonics using DNA origami structures

The field of nanophotonics focuses on the interaction between electromagnetic radiation and matter on the nanometer scale. The elements of nanoscale photonic devices can transfer excitation energy non-radiatively from an excited donor molecule to an acceptor molecule by Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET). The efficiency of this energy transfer is highly dependent on the donor-acceptor distance. Hence, in these nanoscale photonic devices it is of high importance to have a good control over the spatial assembly of used fluorophores. Based on molecular self-assembly processes, various nanostructures can be produced. Here, DNA nanotechnology and especially the DNA origami technique are auspicious self-assembling methods. By using DNA origami nanostructures different fluorophores can be introduced with a high local control to create a variety of nanoscale photonic objects. The applications of such nanostructures range from photonic wires and logic gates for molecular computing to artificial light harvesting systems for artificial pho

The field of nanophotonics focuses on the interaction between electromagnetic radiation and matter on the nanometer scale. The elements of nanoscale photonic devices can transfer excitation energy non-radiatively from an excited donor molecule to an acceptor molecule by Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET). The efficiency of this energy transfer is highly dependent on the donor-acceptor distance. Hence, in these nanoscale photonic devices it is of high importance to have a good control over the spatial assembly of used fluorophores. Based on molecular self-assembly processes, various nanostructures can be produced. Here, DNA nanotechnology and especially the DNA origami technique are auspicious self-assembling methods. By using DNA origami nanostructures different fluorophores can be introduced with a high local control to create a variety of nanoscale photonic objects. The applications of such nanostructures range from photonic wires and logic gates for molecular computing to artificial light harvesting systems for artificial photosynthesis. In the present cumulative doctoral thesis, different FRET systems on DNA origami structures have been designed and thoroughly analyzed. Firstly, the formation of guanine (G) quadruplex structures from G rich DNA sequences has been studied based on a two-color FRET system (Fluorescein (FAM)/Cyanine3 (Cy3)). Here, the influences of different cations (Na+ and K+), of the DNA origami structure and of the DNA sequence on the G-quadruplex formation have been analyzed. In this study, an ion-selective K+ sensing scheme based on the G-quadruplex formation on DNA origami structures has been developed. Subsequently, the reversibility of the G-quadruplex formation on DNA origami structures has been evaluated. This has been done for the simple two-color FRET system which has then been advanced to a switchable photonic wire by introducing additional fluorophores (FAM/Cy3/Cyanine5 (Cy5)/IRDye®700). In the last part, the emission intensity of the acceptor molecule (Cy5) in a three-color FRET cascade has been tuned by arranging multiple donor (FAM) and transmitter (Cy3) molecules around the central acceptor molecule. In such artificial light harvesting systems, the excitation energy is absorbed by several donor and transmitter molecules followed by an energy transfer to the acceptor leading to a brighter Cy5 emission. Furthermore, the range of possible excitation wavelengths is extended by using several different fluorophores (FAM/Cy3/Cy5). In this part of the thesis, the light harvesting efficiency (antenna effect) and the FRET efficiency of different donor/transmitter/acceptor assemblies have been analyzed and the artificial light harvesting complex has been optimized in this respect.

