Intellektuellen-Rolle in Günter Grass Werken

The present work carries the title: The role of intellectuals in Günter Grass works: „The plebeians rehearse the uprising“(1966), „locally dazes“(1969), „from the diary of a snail“(1972) and „a wide field“( 1995). The first chapter deals all together with three full titles II. The intellectual II.1 The general sphere In this part of the dissertation the statements which give an answer on the following and other questions should be met: what is an intellectual? How did the concept come about? Are there differences between the intellectuals and how are they divided? II.2 The German Sphere The treatment of the Nazi system and his historical backgrounds provides significant apprenticeships. For what does one need these apprenticeships? Are there tracks of national socialism nowadays? Where were the intellectuals during the forming of the national socialism? Has national socialism appeared only with Hitler? If before in which phase it has anchored itself in the consciousness of the Germans? Whether have theoretical or intellectually trends contributed it towards? II.3 The picture of Grass as an intellectual II.3.1 positioning A main thesis for Grass intellectual positioning is determined by the connection between Grass’ basic concept of the society-political intellectuality and the group 47. Then the treatment of Grass picture after appearance of his autobiographical work: „with the skin of the onion“(2006) aims, that his intellectuality not only from the positive, but also from the negative profile is lighted up. From the representation of numerous views of Günter Grass are five thematic quintessential points treated as concepts. Under every concept should specific proposals be indicated to the social positioning. II.3.2 Grass’ political signs It concerns here around the intellectual traits. Some questions thereby get a chance to speak: Does Günter Grass have social activities? Does he have the conditions for it? How is the extent of his activities? Does the group 47 have influence on Grass’ intellectual signs? Is a method of the society-political work available with Grass? Then the political language is examined by Günter Grass and its effect on the recipient. Then Grass’ view of Revision is asked and whether it fits with his view of the clarification. The function of the Revision is consequently offered in his literary work and in his society-political activity. Finally, the arguments of his intellectuality are examined. How has Grass’ society-political activity considered the concrete political frame? To answer this question, the connection must be made clear between politic and morality. III. Historical context and contents of the works Under this title the historical connection of the examined works is outlined first. Then are mostly shown with arguments from every work not only the core of the work and its action course, but also the method applied for it. IV. Relation of the examined works to concrete society-political questions IV.1 Interaction ways of the intellectual with the society, above all with the change of Society-political processes Central concepts of the first work are: Mediation, engagement, solidarity and the actuality as a graduation. These become by two concepts of the second work: Appeal at generations in case of change and cohesion principle engaged in the revision, as well as by the treatment of the education of opinion in the fourth work worked out. IV.2 Thematic aspects for the avoidance of a Nazi regime From the subject of the three last works goes a coloured collection of intellectual concepts out, which can be used to the fight against Nazi projections. V. Educational strategies of the examined works The educational strategies of the examined works should provide intellectual values, which make an important contribution to solve society-political problems and conflicts. VI. Development of the literary and society-political vision Here the line of development of the society-political vision is pursed in the examined works. VII. To the reception of the four works The discussion with the negative criticism aims to clear the subjectivity, so that the society-political value of the four works is revealed.

