Intellektuellen-Rolle in Günter Grass Werken
The role of intellectuals in Günter Grass works
- Die vorliegende Arbeit trägt den Titel: Intellektuellen-Rolle in Günter Grass Werken : „Die Plebejer proben den Aufstand“(1966), „Örtlich betäubt“(1969), „Aus dem Tagebuch einer Schnecke“(1972), und „Ein weites Feld“(1995). Das erste Kapitel befasst sich insgesamt mit drei Haupttiteln II. Der Intellektuelle II.1 Das allgemeine Umfeld In diesem Teil der Dissertation sollen Aussagen getroffen werden, die auf folgende und weitere Fragen eine Antwort geben: Was ist ein Intellektueller? Wie kam der Begriff zustande? Gibt es Unterschiede zwischen den Intellektuellen und wie werden sie eingeteilt? II.2 Das deutsche Umfeld Die Behandlung des Nazisystems und dessen historischen Hintergründe vermittelt bedeutsame Lehren. Aber wozu braucht man diese Lehren? Gibt es Spuren von Nationalsozialismus heutzutage? Wo waren die Intellektuellen bei der Bildung des Nationalsozialismus? Ist der Nationalsozialismus erst mit Hitler aufgetaucht? Wenn zuvor, in welcher Phase hat er Die vorliegende Arbeit trägt den Titel: Intellektuellen-Rolle in Günter Grass Werken : „Die Plebejer proben den Aufstand“(1966), „Örtlich betäubt“(1969), „Aus dem Tagebuch einer Schnecke“(1972), und „Ein weites Feld“(1995). Das erste Kapitel befasst sich insgesamt mit drei Haupttiteln II. Der Intellektuelle II.1 Das allgemeine Umfeld In diesem Teil der Dissertation sollen Aussagen getroffen werden, die auf folgende und weitere Fragen eine Antwort geben: Was ist ein Intellektueller? Wie kam der Begriff zustande? Gibt es Unterschiede zwischen den Intellektuellen und wie werden sie eingeteilt? II.2 Das deutsche Umfeld Die Behandlung des Nazisystems und dessen historischen Hintergründe vermittelt bedeutsame Lehren. Aber wozu braucht man diese Lehren? Gibt es Spuren von Nationalsozialismus heutzutage? Wo waren die Intellektuellen bei der Bildung des Nationalsozialismus? Ist der Nationalsozialismus erst mit Hitler aufgetaucht? Wenn zuvor, in welcher Phase hat er sich im Bewusstsein der Deutschen verankert? Ob theoretische bzw. geistige Tendenzen dazu beigetragen haben? II.3 Das Bild von Grass als Intellektueller II.3.1 Positionierung Eine Hauptthese für Grass intellektuelle Positionierung wird durch die Verbindung zwischen Grass’ Grundkonzeption der gesellschaftspolitischen Intellektualität und der Gruppe 47 ermittelt. Dann bezweckt die Behandlung von Grass Bild nach Erscheinen seines autobiographischen Werks: „Beim Häuten der Zwiebel“ (2006), dass seine Intellektualität nicht nur aus dem positiven, sondern auch aus dem negativen Profil beleuchtet wird. Aus der Darstellung zahlreicher Ansichten von Günter Grass werden fünf thematische Kernpunkte als Konzepte behandelt. Unter jedem Konzept sollen spezifische Vorschläge zur gesellschaftlichen Positionierung aufgezeigt werden. II.3.2 Grass’ politische Merkmale Es handelt sich hier um die intellektuellen Charaktereigenschaften. Dadurch kommen manche Fragen zu Wort: Hat Günter Grass gesellschaftliche Aktivitäten? Hat er die Voraussetzungen dafür? Wie ist der Umfang seiner Aktivitäten? Hat die Gruppe 47 Einfluss auf Grass intellektuelle Merkmale? Steht bei Grass eine Methode der gesellschaftspolitischen Arbeit zur Verfügung? Dann wird die politische Sprache von Günter Grass und ihre Wirkung auf den Rezipienten untersucht. Danach wird nach Grass’ Auffassung von der Revision gefragt und ob sie mit seiner Auffassung der Aufklärung zusammenpasst. Darauf wird die Funktion der Revision in seinem literarischen Werk und in seiner gesellschaftspolitischen Aktivität gezeigt. Abschließend werden die Argumente seiner Intellektualität untersucht: Wie hat Grass’ gesellschaftspolitische Aktivität den konkreten politischen Rahmen berücksichtigt? Um diese Frage zu beantworten, muss der Zusammenhang zwischen Politik und Moral verdeutlicht werden. III. Historischer Kontext und Inhalt der Werke Unter diesem Titel wird erstens der historische Zusammenhang der untersuchten Werke skizziert. Dann werden meistens durch Argumente aus jedem Werk selbst nicht nur der Kern des Werkes und sein Handlungsverlauf, sondern auch die dafür angewandte Methode dargestellt. IV. Bezug der untersuchten Werke zu konkreten gesellschaftspolitischen Fragen IV.1 Interaktionswege des Intellektuellen mit der Gesellschaft, vor allem beim Wandel gesellschaftspolitischer Prozesse Zentralkonzepte des ersten Werkes sind: Vermittlung, Engagement, Solidarität und die Aktualität als Maßstab. Diese werden durch zwei Konzepte des zweiten Werkes: Appell an Generationen beim Wechsel und Zusammenhaltsprinzip an Revision gebunden, sowie durch die Behandlung vom Prozess der Meinungsbildung im vierten Werk ausgearbeitet. IV.2 Thematische Aspekte zur Vermeidung eines Naziregimes Aus den thematischen Perspektiven der drei letzten Werke geht eine bunte Sammlung intellektueller Konzepte aus, die zur Bekämpfung von Nazivorsprünge verwendet werden können. V. Pädagogische Strategien der untersuchten Werke Die pädagogischen Aspekte der untersuchten Werke sollen intellektuelle Werte vermitteln, die einen bedeutenden Beitrag zur Lösung gesellschaftspolitischer Probleme und Konflikte leisten. VI. Entwicklung der literarischen und gesellschaftspolitischen Vision Hier wird die Entwicklungslinie der gesellschaftspolitischen Vision in den untersuchten Werken verfolgt. VII. Zur Rezeption der vier Werke Durch die Auseinandersetzung mit der negativen Kritik wird angestrebt, ihre Subjektivität darzulegen, damit der gesellschaftspolitische Wert der vier Werke enthüllt wird. …
- The present work carries the title: The role of intellectuals in Günter Grass works: „The plebeians rehearse the uprising“(1966), „locally dazes“(1969), „from the diary of a snail“(1972) and „a wide field“( 1995). The first chapter deals all together with three full titles II. The intellectual II.1 The general sphere In this part of the dissertation the statements which give an answer on the following and other questions should be met: what is an intellectual? How did the concept come about? Are there differences between the intellectuals and how are they divided? II.2 The German Sphere The treatment of the Nazi system and his historical backgrounds provides significant apprenticeships. For what does one need these apprenticeships? Are there tracks of national socialism nowadays? Where were the intellectuals during the forming of the national socialism? Has national socialism appeared only with The present work carries the title: The role of intellectuals in Günter Grass works: „The plebeians rehearse the uprising“(1966), „locally dazes“(1969), „from the diary of a snail“(1972) and „a wide field“( 1995). The first chapter deals all together with three full titles II. The intellectual II.1 The general sphere In this part of the dissertation the statements which give an answer on the following and other questions should be met: what is an intellectual? How did the concept come about? Are there differences between the intellectuals and how are they divided? II.2 The German Sphere The treatment of the Nazi system and his historical backgrounds provides significant apprenticeships. For what does one need these apprenticeships? Are there tracks of national socialism nowadays? Where were the intellectuals during the forming of the national socialism? Has national socialism appeared only with Hitler? If before in which phase it has anchored itself in the consciousness of the Germans? Whether have theoretical or intellectually trends contributed it towards? II.3 The picture of Grass as an intellectual II.3.1 positioning A main thesis for Grass intellectual positioning is determined by the connection between Grass’ basic concept of the society-political intellectuality and the group 47. Then the treatment of Grass picture after appearance of his autobiographical work: „with the skin of the onion“(2006) aims, that his intellectuality not only from the positive, but also from the negative profile is lighted up. From the representation of numerous views of Günter Grass are five thematic quintessential points treated as concepts. Under every concept should specific proposals be indicated to the social positioning. II.3.2 Grass’ political signs It concerns here around the intellectual traits. Some questions thereby get a chance to speak: Does Günter Grass have social activities? Does he have the conditions for it? How is the extent of his activities? Does the group 47 have influence on Grass’ intellectual signs? Is a method of the society-political work available with Grass? Then the political language is examined by Günter Grass and its effect on the recipient. Then Grass’ view of Revision is asked and whether it fits with his view of the clarification. The function of the Revision is consequently offered in his literary work and in his society-political activity. Finally, the arguments of his intellectuality are examined. How has Grass’ society-political activity considered the concrete political frame? To answer this question, the connection must be made clear between politic and morality. III. Historical context and contents of the works Under this title the historical connection of the examined works is outlined first. Then are mostly shown with arguments from every work not only the core of the work and its action course, but also the method applied for it. IV. Relation of the examined works to concrete society-political questions IV.1 Interaction ways of the intellectual with the society, above all with the change of Society-political processes Central concepts of the first work are: Mediation, engagement, solidarity and the actuality as a graduation. These become by two concepts of the second work: Appeal at generations in case of change and cohesion principle engaged in the revision, as well as by the treatment of the education of opinion in the fourth work worked out. IV.2 Thematic aspects for the avoidance of a Nazi regime From the subject of the three last works goes a coloured collection of intellectual concepts out, which can be used to the fight against Nazi projections. V. Educational strategies of the examined works The educational strategies of the examined works should provide intellectual values, which make an important contribution to solve society-political problems and conflicts. VI. Development of the literary and society-political vision Here the line of development of the society-political vision is pursed in the examined works. VII. To the reception of the four works The discussion with the negative criticism aims to clear the subjectivity, so that the society-political value of the four works is revealed.…
|Author:
|Sherif Abdelfattah Abdelaziz Abouelmaati
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-396736
|Subtitle (German):
|„Die Plebejer proben den Aufstand“(1966), „Örtlich betäubt“(1969), „Aus dem Tagebuch einer Schnecke“(1972), und „Ein weites Feld“(1995)
|Subtitle (English):
|„The plebeians rehearse the uprising“(1966), „locally dazes“ 1969), „from the diary of a snail“(1972) and „a wide field“( 1995)
|Advisor:
|Helmut Peitsch, Iwan-Michelangelo D'Aprile
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/02/01
|Release Date:
|2017/06/20
|Tag:
|Intellektuellen-Rolle; gesellschaftspolitische Konzepte; gesellschaftspolitische Rolle der Intellektuellen
role of intellect; society-political concepts; society-political role of intellectuals
|Pagenumber:
|244
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International