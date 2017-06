Disentangling the chemodynamical history of the Milky Way disc with asteroseismology and spectroscopy

Galaxies are among the most complex systems that can currently be modelled with a computer. A realistic simulation must take into account cosmology and gravitation as well as effects of plasma, nuclear, and particle physics that occur on very different time, length, and energy scales. The Milky Way is the ideal test bench for such simulations, because we can observe millions of its individual stars whose kinematics and chemical composition are records of the evolution of our Galaxy. Thanks to the advent of multi-object spectroscopic surveys, we can systematically study stellar populations in a much larger volume of the Milky Way. While the wealth of new data will certainly revolutionise our picture of the formation and evolution of our Galaxy and galaxies in general, the big-data era of Galactic astronomy also confronts us with new observational, theoretical, and computational challenges. This thesis aims at finding new observational constraints to test Milky-Way models, primarily based on infra-red spectroscopy from the Apache Poi

Galaxies are among the most complex systems that can currently be modelled with a computer. A realistic simulation must take into account cosmology and gravitation as well as effects of plasma, nuclear, and particle physics that occur on very different time, length, and energy scales. The Milky Way is the ideal test bench for such simulations, because we can observe millions of its individual stars whose kinematics and chemical composition are records of the evolution of our Galaxy. Thanks to the advent of multi-object spectroscopic surveys, we can systematically study stellar populations in a much larger volume of the Milky Way. While the wealth of new data will certainly revolutionise our picture of the formation and evolution of our Galaxy and galaxies in general, the big-data era of Galactic astronomy also confronts us with new observational, theoretical, and computational challenges. This thesis aims at finding new observational constraints to test Milky-Way models, primarily based on infra-red spectroscopy from the Apache Point Observatory Galactic Evolution Experiment (APOGEE) and asteroseismic data from the CoRoT mission. We compare our findings with chemical-evolution models and more sophisticated chemodynamical simulations. In particular we use the new powerful technique of combining asteroseismic and spectroscopic observations that allows us to test the time dimension of such models for the first time. With CoRoT and APOGEE (CoRoGEE) we can infer much more precise ages for distant field red-giant stars, opening up a new window for Galactic archaeology. Another important aspect of this work is the forward-simulation approach that we pursued when interpreting these complex datasets and comparing them to chemodynamical models. The first part of the thesis contains the first chemodynamical study conducted with the APOGEE survey. Our sample comprises more than 20,000 red-giant stars located within 6 kpc from the Sun, and thus greatly enlarges the Galactic volume covered with high-resolution spectroscopic observations. Because APOGEE is much less affected by interstellar dust extinction, the sample covers the disc regions very close to the Galactic plane that are typically avoided by optical surveys. This allows us to investigate the chemo-kinematic properties of the Milky Way's thin disc outside the solar vicinity. We measure, for the first time with high-resolution data, the radial metallicity gradient of the disc as a function of distance from the Galactic plane, demonstrating that the gradient flattens and even changes its sign for mid-plane distances greater than 1 kpc. Furthermore, we detect a gap between the high- and low-[$\alpha$/Fe] sequences in the chemical-abundance diagram (associated with the thin and thick disc) that unlike in previous surveys can hardly be explained by selection effects. Using 6D kinematic information, we also present chemical-abundance diagrams cleaned from stars on kinematically hot orbits. The data allow us to confirm without doubt that the scale length of the (chemically-defined) thick disc is significantly shorter than that of the thin disc. In the second part, we present our results of the first combination of asteroseismic and spectroscopic data in the context of Galactic Archaeology. We analyse APOGEE follow-up observations of 606 solar-like oscillating red giants in two CoRoT fields close to the Galactic plane. These stars cover a large radial range of the Galactic disc (4.5 kpc $\lesssim R_{\rm Gal}\lesssim15$ kpc) and a large age baseline (0.5 Gyr $\lesssim \tau\lesssim$ 13 Gyr), allowing us to study the age- and radius-dependence of the [$\alpha$/Fe] vs. [Fe/H] distributions. We find that the age distribution of the high-[$\alpha$/Fe] sequence appears to be broader than expected from a monolithically-formed old thick disc that stopped to form stars 10 Gyr ago. In particular, we discover a significant population of apparently young, [$\alpha$/Fe]-rich stars in the CoRoGEE data whose existence cannot be explained by standard chemical-evolution models. These peculiar stars are much more abundant in the inner CoRoT field LRc01 than in the outer-disc field LRc01, suggesting that at least part of this population has a chemical-evolution rather than a stellar-evolution origin, possibly due to a peculiar chemical-enrichment history of the inner disc. We also find that strong radial migration is needed to explain the abundance of super-metal-rich stars in the outer disc. Finally, we use the CoRoGEE sample to study the time evolution of the radial metallicity gradient in the thin disc, an observable that has been the subject of observational and theoretical debate for more than 20 years. By dividing the CoRoGEE dataset into six age bins, performing a careful statistical analysis of the radial [Fe/H], [O/H], and [Mg/Fe] distributions, and accounting for the biases introduced by the observation strategy, we obtain reliable gradient measurements. The slope of the radial [Fe/H] gradient of the young red-giant population ($-0.058\pm0.008$ [stat.] $\pm0.003$ [syst.] dex/kpc) is consistent with recent Cepheid data. For the age range of $1-4$ Gyr, the gradient steepens slightly ($-0.066\pm0.007\pm0.002$ dex/kpc), before flattening again to reach a value of $\sim-0.03$ dex/kpc for stars with ages between 6 and 10 Gyr. This age dependence of the [Fe/H] gradient can be explained by a nearly constant negative [Fe/H] gradient of $\sim-0.07$ dex/kpc in the interstellar medium over the past 10 Gyr, together with stellar heating and migration. Radial migration also offers a new explanation for the puzzling observation that intermediate-age open clusters in the solar vicinity (unlike field stars) tend to have higher metallicities than their younger counterparts. We suggest that non-migrating clusters are more likely to be kinematically disrupted, which creates a bias towards high-metallicity migrators from the inner disc and may even steepen the intermediate-age cluster abundance gradient.

