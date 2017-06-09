Degradation of oxidized proteins by the proteasome - Involvement of chaperones and the ubiquitin-system
|Author:
|Sandra Reeg
|Advisor:
|Grune Tilmann
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2016
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/05/05
|Release Date:
|2017/06/09
|Pagenumber:
|117
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht