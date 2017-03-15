Die Bedeutung der Affiliation für die Messung des Publikationsaufkommens einer Organisation
- In Vorbereitung zur Teilnahme am Times Higher Education Ranking hat die Universität Potsdam das Publikationsaufkommen im Rahmen einer Output-Analyse gemessen. Es stellte sich heraus, dass die Angabe der Affiliation, welche die Wissenschaftlerinnen und Wissenschaftler tätigen, eine wichtige Stellschraube zur Ermittlung der Grundzahl ist. Der vorliegende Artikel spiegelt die herausfordernde Ausgangssituation wider.
- While preparing the participation in the Times Higher Education Ranking, the University of Potsdam has measured the number of publications within an output analysis. It turned out that information about affiliation given by the scientists is an important factor in determining basic data. The following article reflects the challenging initial situation.
|Author:
|Linda Thomas, Heike Stadler
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-396633
|Subtitle (German):
|Erkenntnisse einer bibliometrischen Output-Analyse
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|German
|Date of first Publication:
|2017/03/15
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/06/08
|Tag:
|Affiliation; Bibliometrie; Output-Analyse
affiliation; bibliometrics; output analysis
|Pagenumber:
|6
|Source:
|Bibliotheksdienst 51 (2017) 3-4, S. 333-338. - DOI: 10.1515/bd-2017-0031
|Organizational units:
|Universitätsbibliothek
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle