Die Bedeutung der Affiliation für die Messung des Publikationsaufkommens einer Organisation

  • In Vorbereitung zur Teilnahme am Times Higher Education Ranking hat die Universität Potsdam das Publikationsaufkommen im Rahmen einer Output-Analyse gemessen. Es stellte sich heraus, dass die Angabe der Affiliation, welche die Wissenschaftlerinnen und Wissenschaftler tätigen, eine wichtige Stellschraube zur Ermittlung der Grundzahl ist. Der vorliegende Artikel spiegelt die herausfordernde Ausgangssituation wider.
  • While preparing the participation in the Times Higher Education Ranking, the University of Potsdam has measured the number of publications within an output analysis. It turned out that information about affiliation given by the scientists is an important factor in determining basic data. The following article reflects the challenging initial situation.

Download full text files

Export metadata

  • Export Bibtex
  • Export RIS
  • Export XML

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar
Metadaten
Author:Linda Thomas, Heike Stadler
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-396633
Subtitle (German):Erkenntnisse einer bibliometrischen Output-Analyse
Document Type:Postprint
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2017/03/15
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/06/08
Tag:Affiliation; Bibliometrie; Output-Analyse
affiliation; bibliometrics; output analysis
Pagenumber:6
Source:Bibliotheksdienst 51 (2017) 3-4, S. 333-338. - DOI: 10.1515/bd-2017-0031
Organizational units:Universitätsbibliothek
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo