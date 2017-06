Untersuchung des Verhaltens von thermoresponsiven Polymeren auf Elektroden in Interaktion mit biomolekularen Systemen

This work describes the immobilization and characterization of thermoresponsive polymer films on gold electrodes. The immobilized films were thermoresponsive copolymers (polymers I, II and III) from the group of poly(oligo(ethylene glycol)methacrylates). After the synthesis, the aqueous solutions of copolymers in presence of (buffering) salts were investigated. The turbidimetry measurements revealed that the responsive behaviour of the polymers strongly depends on the pH and the ionic strength of the solution. After the studies in the solution, experiments on the covalent immobilization of the polymers on gold electrodes were performed. The fixation strategy for the polymers I and II was based on the amide coupling. The polymer III was immobilized by irradiation with UV-light. The successful immobilization was proved by cyclic voltammetry and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy measurements in solutions containing K3/4[Fe(CN)6]. The ellipsometry measurements showed that the obtained films were of different thickness. Polymer I an

This work describes the immobilization and characterization of thermoresponsive polymer films on gold electrodes. The immobilized films were thermoresponsive copolymers (polymers I, II and III) from the group of poly(oligo(ethylene glycol)methacrylates). After the synthesis, the aqueous solutions of copolymers in presence of (buffering) salts were investigated. The turbidimetry measurements revealed that the responsive behaviour of the polymers strongly depends on the pH and the ionic strength of the solution. After the studies in the solution, experiments on the covalent immobilization of the polymers on gold electrodes were performed. The fixation strategy for the polymers I and II was based on the amide coupling. The polymer III was immobilized by irradiation with UV-light. The successful immobilization was proved by cyclic voltammetry and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy measurements in solutions containing K3/4[Fe(CN)6]. The ellipsometry measurements showed that the obtained films were of different thickness. Polymer I and II films obtained from the amide coupling were thinner (10 – 15 nm) compared to photolytically immobilized polymer III films (70-80 nm). Electrochemical temperature experiments on polymer modified electrodes in K3/4[Fe(CN)6] solutions showed that the polymer I, II and III retain the responsivity after the fixation on the electrode surface. The thermoresponsive behaviour of the thin polymer I and II films is discontinuous – after the achieving of the critical temperature point (37 °C for polymer I and 45 °C for polymer II) the increase of the peak currents changes significantly and becomes faster hinting at the restructuration process. In contrast to this the temperature behaviour of the polymer III films is continuous in the temperature range between 25 and 50 °C. The peak currents for the polymer III electrodes decrease with increasing temperature. Furthermore, the application of polymer II and polymer III surfaces as a responsive platform for bio-recognition reactions was investigated. For this purpose, the coupling of small bioreceptors (tag peptides) on polymer films was performed. It was found that the hydrophilic FLAG-TAG peptide does not significantly alter the temperature behaviour of the polymer II film because it does not affect the hydrophilicity of the network. Additionally, the effect of coupling the ANTI-FLAG-TAG antibodies to FLAG-TAG-modified polymer II films was investigated. It was shown that the antibodies specifically bind to FLAG-TAG-modified polymer II. No nonspecific binding of ANTI-FLAG-TAG to polymer II was observed. The temperature experiments have shown that the thermal restructuring of the polymer II-FLAG-TAG film still takes place after antibody coupling. The influence of ANTI-FLAG-TAG coupling is low, since the difference in the hydrophilicity between polymer II and FLAG-TAG or ANTI-FLAG-TAG is too low. In addition to the hydrophilic FLAG-TAG peptide, the significantly more hydrophobic HA-TAG peptide was selected for the investigations with polymer III electrodes. As in the case of the polymer II electrode, the coupled FLAG-TAG peptide only slightly affects the temperature behaviour of the polymer III network. The measured current values are lower than for the polymer III electrode. The temperature behaviour of the FLAG-TAG electrode resembles that of the pure polymer III electrode - the current values sink continuously until the temperature of approx. 40 ° C is reached, at which a plateau is observed. Obviously, FLAG-TAG does not significantly alter the hydrophilicity of the polymer III network even in this case. The hydrophobic HA-TAG peptide coupled to polymer III electrodes, on the other hand, strongly influences the swelling state of the network. The currents for the HA-TAG electrodes are significantly lower than those for the FLAG-TAG polymer III electrodes, which is due to lower water content and thicker film. The increase in current values occurs at temperatures as low as 30 ° C, which cannot be observed with polymer III or with polymer III FLAG TAG electrodes. The coupled hydrophobic HA-TAG peptide displaces water from the polymer III network, resulting in the compression of the film even at room temperature. As a result, the film hardly compresses during the temperature rise. The current values increase in this case according to the increase in the temperature-dependent diffusion of the redox pair. These studies show that the HA-TAG peptide as an anchoring molecule is much better suited for a potential use of the polymer III films for sensory purposes since it is clearly different in the hydrophilicity of polymer III.

