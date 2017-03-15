Die Bedeutung der Affiliation für die Messung des Publikationsaufkommens einer Organisation

  • In Vorbereitung zur Teilnahme am Times Higher Education Ranking hat die Universität Potsdam das Publikationsaufkommen im Rahmen einer Output-Analyse gemessen. Es stellte sich heraus, dass die Angabe der Affiliation, welche die Wissenschaftlerinnen und Wissenschaftler tätigen, eine wichtige Stellschraube zur Ermittlung der Grundzahl ist. Der vorliegende Artikel spiegelt die herausfordernde Ausgangssituation wider.
  • While preparing the participation in the Times Higher Education Ranking, the University of Potsdam has measured the number of publications within an output analysis. It turned out that information about affiliation given by the scientists is an important factor in determining basic data. The following article reflects the challenging initial situation.

Metadaten
Author:Linda Thomas, Heike Stadler
URL:https://www.degruyter.com/view/j/bd.2017.51.issue-3-4/bd-2017-0031/bd-2017-0031.xml
DOI:http://dx.doi.org/10.1515/bd-2017-0031
ISSN:0006-1972 (print)
ISSN:2194-9646 (online)
Parent Title (German):Bibliotheksdienst
Subtitle (German):Erkenntnisse einer bibliometrischen Output-Analyse
Publisher:de Gruyter
Place of publication:Berlin, Boston
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2017/03/15
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/06/08
Tag:Affiliation; Bibliometrie; Output-Analyse
affiliation; bibliometrics; output analysis
Volume:51
Issue:3-4
First Page:333
Last Page:338
Organizational units:Universitätsbibliothek
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Postprint: Zweitveröffentlichung auf dem Publikationsserver der Universität Potsdam

