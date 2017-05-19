Conditions
- Whenever we think, decide or act, different sorts of conditions are involved which substantially determine how we do it. We do not create the contents of our thoughts. They are given to us in experience. And the constraints and restrictions that bind our decisions and actions are imposed upon us by the environments and milieus to which we as deciding agents belong, and in which we have to decide and act. The conditions which determine us when thinking, deciding and acting are the subject matter of this essay, how they work, and what possibilities we have got of changing or transforming them.
