Mid- to Late Holocene environmental dynamics on the Yukon Coastal Plain and Herschel Island (Canada) - envidence from polygonal peatlands and lake sediment
|Author:
|Juliane Wolter
|Referee:
|Achim Brauer, Scott Lamoureux
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/05/18
|Pagenumber:
|176
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 56 Fossilien, Paläontologie
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht