Mid- to Late Holocene environmental dynamics on the Yukon Coastal Plain and Herschel Island (Canada) - envidence from polygonal peatlands and lake sediment

Metadaten
Author:Juliane Wolter
Referee:Achim Brauer, Scott Lamoureux
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/05/18
Pagenumber:176
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 56 Fossilien, Paläontologie
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

