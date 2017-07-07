Structures & algorithms in hyperbolic random graphs
Strukturen & Algorithmen in Hyperbolischen Zufallsgraphen
- Complex networks are ubiquitous in nature and society. They appear in vastly different domains, for instance as social networks, biological interactions or communication networks. Yet in spite of their different origins, these networks share many structural characteristics. For instance, their degree distribution typically follows a power law. This means that the fraction of vertices of degree k is proportional to k^(−β) for some constant β; making these networks highly inhomogeneous. Furthermore, they also typically have high clustering, meaning that links between two nodes are more likely to appear if they have a neighbor in common. To mathematically study the behavior of such networks, they are often modeled as random graphs. Many of the popular models like inhomogeneous random graphs or Preferential Attachment excel at producing a power law degree distribution. Clustering, on the other hand, is in these models either not present or artificially enforced. Hyperbolic random graphs bridge this gap by assuming an underlying geometryComplex networks are ubiquitous in nature and society. They appear in vastly different domains, for instance as social networks, biological interactions or communication networks. Yet in spite of their different origins, these networks share many structural characteristics. For instance, their degree distribution typically follows a power law. This means that the fraction of vertices of degree k is proportional to k^(−β) for some constant β; making these networks highly inhomogeneous. Furthermore, they also typically have high clustering, meaning that links between two nodes are more likely to appear if they have a neighbor in common. To mathematically study the behavior of such networks, they are often modeled as random graphs. Many of the popular models like inhomogeneous random graphs or Preferential Attachment excel at producing a power law degree distribution. Clustering, on the other hand, is in these models either not present or artificially enforced. Hyperbolic random graphs bridge this gap by assuming an underlying geometry to the graph: Each vertex is assigned coordinates in the hyperbolic plane, and two vertices are connected if they are nearby. Clustering then emerges as a natural consequence: Two nodes joined by an edge are close by and therefore have many neighbors in common. On the other hand, the exponential expansion of space in the hyperbolic plane naturally produces a power law degree sequence. Due to the hyperbolic geometry, however, rigorous mathematical treatment of this model can quickly become mathematically challenging. In this thesis, we improve upon the understanding of hyperbolic random graphs by studying its structural and algorithmical properties. Our main contribution is threefold. First, we analyze the emergence of cliques in this model. We find that whenever the power law exponent β is 2 < β < 3, there exists a clique of polynomial size in n. On the other hand, for β >= 3, the size of the largest clique is logarithmic; which severely contrasts previous models with a constant size clique in this case. We also provide efficient algorithms for finding cliques if the hyperbolic node coordinates are known. Second, we analyze the diameter, i. e., the longest shortest path in the graph. We find that it is of order O(polylog(n)) if 2 < β < 3 and O(logn) if β > 3. To complement these findings, we also show that the diameter is of order at least Ω(logn). Third, we provide an algorithm for embedding a real-world graph into the hyperbolic plane using only its graph structure. To ensure good quality of the embedding, we perform extensive computational experiments on generated hyperbolic random graphs. Further, as a proof of concept, we embed the Amazon product recommendation network and observe that products from the same category are mapped close together.…
- Komplexe Netzwerke sind in Natur und Gesellschaft allgegenwärtig. Sie tauchen in unterschiedlichsten Domänen auf, wie zum Beispiel als soziale Netzwerke, biologische Interaktionen oder Kommunikationsnetzwerke. Trotz ihrer verschiedenen Ursprünge haben diese Netzwerke jedoch viele strukturelle Gemeinsamkeiten. So sind die Grade der Knoten typischerweise Pareto-verteilt. Das heißt, der Anteil an Knoten mit k Nachbarn ist proportional zu k-ß , wobei ß eine beliebige Konstante ist. Weiterhin haben solche Netzwerke einen hohen Clusterkoezienten, was bedeutet, dass zwei benachbarte Knoten viele gemeinsame Nachbarn haben. Um das Verhalten solcher Netzwerke mathematisch zu studieren, werden sie häug als Zufallsgraphen modelliert. Klassische Modelle wie inhomogene Zufallsgraphen oder das Preferential-Attachment-Modell erzeugen Graphen mit Pareto-verteilten Knotengraden. Cluster sind darin jedoch häug nicht vorhanden, oder werden durch das Hinzufügen unnatürlicher Strukturen künstlich erzeugt. Hyperbolische Zufallsgraphen lösen dieses PKomplexe Netzwerke sind in Natur und Gesellschaft allgegenwärtig. Sie tauchen in unterschiedlichsten Domänen auf, wie zum Beispiel als soziale Netzwerke, biologische Interaktionen oder Kommunikationsnetzwerke. Trotz ihrer verschiedenen Ursprünge haben diese Netzwerke jedoch viele strukturelle Gemeinsamkeiten. So sind die Grade der Knoten typischerweise Pareto-verteilt. Das heißt, der Anteil an Knoten mit k Nachbarn ist proportional zu k-ß , wobei ß eine beliebige Konstante ist. Weiterhin haben solche Netzwerke einen hohen Clusterkoezienten, was bedeutet, dass zwei benachbarte Knoten viele gemeinsame Nachbarn haben. Um das Verhalten solcher Netzwerke mathematisch zu studieren, werden sie häug als Zufallsgraphen modelliert. Klassische Modelle wie inhomogene Zufallsgraphen oder das Preferential-Attachment-Modell erzeugen Graphen mit Pareto-verteilten Knotengraden. Cluster sind darin jedoch häug nicht vorhanden, oder werden durch das Hinzufügen unnatürlicher Strukturen künstlich erzeugt. Hyperbolische Zufallsgraphen lösen dieses Problem, indem sie dem Graphen eine Geometrie zugrunde legen. Jeder Knoten erhält hyperbolische Koordinaten, und zwei Knoten sind verbunden, wenn ihre hyperbolische Distanz klein ist. Cluster entstehen dann natürlich, da benachbarte Knoten samt ihrer Nachbarschaften in der Geometrie nah beieinander liegen, und die Pareto-Verteilung der Knotengrade folgt aus der expo- nentiellen Expansion des hyperbolischen Raumes. Durch die hyperbolische Geometrie wird jedoch auch die mathematische Analyse des Modells schnell kompliziert. In dieser Arbeit studieren wir die strukturellen und algorithmischen Eigenschaften von hyperbolischen Zufallsgraphen. Wir beginnen mit der Analyse von Cliquen. Wir beobachten, dass wenn der Pareto-Exponent ß zwischen 2 und 3 liegt, es Cliquen von polynomieller Größe in n gibt. Mit ß > 3 ist die größte Clique noch logarithmisch groß, was früheren Modellen mit konstanter Cliquengröße stark widerspricht. Wir geben auch einen ezienten Algorithmus zur Cliquenndung an, wenn die Koordinaten der Knoten bekannt sind. Als Zweites analysieren wir den Durchmesser, also den längsten kürzesten Pfad in hyperbolischen Zufallsgraphen. Wir beweisen, dass er O (log 3-ß n) lang ist, wenn 2 < ß < 3, und O (log n) falls ß > 3. Komplementär dazu zeigen wir, dass der Durchmesser mindestens Q(log n) beträgt. Als Drittes entwickeln wir einen Algorithmus, der reale Netzwerke in die hyperbolische Ebene einbettet. Um eine gute Qualität zu gewährleisten, evaluieren wir den Algorithmus auf über 6000 zufällig generierten hyperbolischen Graphen. Weiterhin betten wir exemplarisch den Produktempfehlungsgraphen von Amazon ein und beobachten, dass Produkte aus gleichen Kategorien in der Einbettung nah beieinander liegen.…