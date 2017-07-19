HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz

  • HiN – Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ist ein internationales peer review journal und wird vom MLA Directory of Periodicals, dem Ulrichsweb Global Serials Directory und dem DOAJ - Directory of Open Access Journals bibliographisch erfasst. HiN veröffentlicht aktuelle Forschung zu Alexander von Humboldt auf Deutsch, Englisch, Spanisch und Französisch. Das halbjährlich erscheinende Periodikum ist eine Publikation der Universität Potsdam und der BerlinBrandenburgischen Akademie der Wissenschaften. Als Ergänzung zur Zeitschrift verweisen wir auf das Projekt avhumboldt.de. Humboldt Informationen online, die Informationsplattform zu Alexander von Humboldt im Netz.
  • HiN – Alexander von Humboldt im Netz is an international peer-reviewed journal listed in the MLA Directory of Periodicals, the Ulrichsweb Global Serials Directory, and the DOAJ - Directory of Open Access Journals. HiN publishes current studies in the field of Alexander von Humboldt research twice a year in German, English, Spanish, and French. HiN is published by the University of Potsdam and the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and Humanities. Information about worldwide activities regarding Humboldt can be found online in the supplement to the journal, the project avhumboldt.de. Humboldt Informationen online.

Download full text files

Export metadata

  • Export Bibtex
  • Export RIS
  • Export XML

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar
Metadaten
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-395914
DOI:http://dx.doi.org/10.18443/hinvol18iss342017
ISSN:1617-5239 (online)
Series (Serial Number):HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies (XVIII.2017, 34)
Editor:Ottmar Ette, Eberhard Knobloch
Document Type:Postprint
Language:German
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/07/19
Volume:XVIII
Issue:34
Pagenumber:171
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 509 Histor., geogr., personenbezogene Behandlung
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 91 Geografie, Reisen / 911 Historische Geografie
Collections:Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies, ISSN 1617-5239
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
Notes extern: The original publication is available at
http://www.hin-online.de

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo