HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz
- HiN – Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ist ein internationales peer review journal und wird vom MLA Directory of Periodicals, dem Ulrichsweb Global Serials Directory und dem DOAJ - Directory of Open Access Journals bibliographisch erfasst. HiN veröffentlicht aktuelle Forschung zu Alexander von Humboldt auf Deutsch, Englisch, Spanisch und Französisch. Das halbjährlich erscheinende Periodikum ist eine Publikation der Universität Potsdam und der BerlinBrandenburgischen Akademie der Wissenschaften. Als Ergänzung zur Zeitschrift verweisen wir auf das Projekt avhumboldt.de. Humboldt Informationen online, die Informationsplattform zu Alexander von Humboldt im Netz.
- HiN – Alexander von Humboldt im Netz is an international peer-reviewed journal listed in the MLA Directory of Periodicals, the Ulrichsweb Global Serials Directory, and the DOAJ - Directory of Open Access Journals. HiN publishes current studies in the field of Alexander von Humboldt research twice a year in German, English, Spanish, and French. HiN is published by the University of Potsdam and the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and Humanities. Information about worldwide activities regarding Humboldt can be found online in the supplement to the journal, the project avhumboldt.de. Humboldt Informationen online.