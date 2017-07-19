Zu den von A. v. Humboldt aus Rußland mitgebrachten Büchern
- Humboldt hat auf seiner Russlandreise 1829 eine Anzahl von Büchern und Schriften in mongolischer, kalmükischer, armenischer, chinesischer, tibetischer und mandschurischer Sprache als Geschenk erhalten. Darüber hinaus hat er drei persische Handschriften käuflich erworben. Das umfangreichste Stück ist der chinesische Roman Geschichte der Drei Reiche. Humboldt hatte den Altphilologen und Kenner des Armenischen und Chinesischen, Carl Friedrich Neumann, gebeten, diese Titel zu katalogisieren. Als die Liste im Druck erschien (während Neumann sich auf einer Chinareise befand), führten die Monita zu einer Gelehrtenfehde. Danach gerieten die Bücher, eine bunte Mischung, bald in Vergessenheit. Vorliegender Artikel gibt eine Liste auf Grund des heutigen Befundes in der Staatsbibliothek zu Berlin, für die der Sammler die Bücher von Anfang an bestimmt hatte, wie mehrere Beischriften belegen.
- Humboldt was presented with a number of books and manuscripts in Mongol, Calmuck, Armenian, Chinese, Tibetan and Manchu on his trip through Russia in 1829. In addition he bought three Persian manuscripts. The largest item was the Chinese novel History of the Three Kingdoms. Humboldt asked the classical philologist and Armenian and Chinese scholar Carl Friedrich Neumann to catalogue these books. When the list was published (while Neumann was absent on a trip to China), the criticism led to a scholarly feud. Afterwards the books, a rather mixed bag so to speak, soon fell into oblivion. The present article provides an analysis and catalogue of the material on the basis of the evidence in the Berlin State Library to which the collector had donated it immediately after his return from Russia as documented by several autograph notes.
- En su viaje por Rusia en 1892 Humboldt recibió de regalo algunos libros y manuscritos en lengua mongola, calmuca, armenia, china, tibetana y manchú. Además adquirió tres manuscritos persos. El texto más extenso fue la novela china La historia de los tres imperios. Humboldt pidió al filólogo clásico y conocedor del armenio y chino Carl Friedrich Neumann que catalogase estos libros. Cuando la lista fue publicada (mientras Neumann estaba de viaje en China) la reacción crítica resultó en una disputa académica. Luego los libros, una mezcla abigarrada, cayeron en el olvido. El presente artículo da un análisis y un catálogo del material a base de la evidencia en la Biblioteca Estatal de Berlín, a la que el coleccionista donó los libros inmediatamente después de regresar de Rusia, como documentan varias notas autógrafas.