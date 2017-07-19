Alexander von Humboldt und die polnische Wissenschafts- und Kulturwelt
- Alexander von Humboldt war in Polen bereits im ausgehenden 18. Jahrhundert berühmt geworden. Er reiste mehrmals nach Polen und unterhielt Kontakte zu polnischen oder polnischstämmigen Wissenschaftlern. Aus den 30er und 40er Jahren stammen die meisten schriftlichen Belege, die von Beziehungen Humboldts zu solchen Persönlichkeiten wie Ludwik Zejszner, Józef Waraszkiewicz oder Filip Neryusz Walter zeugen. Nicht nachweisbar ist heute dafür Humboldts Kontakt zu Wincenty Pol sowie zu Ignacy Domeyko. Humboldt inspiriert nicht nur polnische Wissenschaftler, sondern auch führende polnische Dichter der Romantik. Viele polnische Exilanten verdanken dem deutschen Gelehrten wertvolle Kontakte, Empfehlungsschreiben und Gesuche bei damaligen Machthabern.
- Alexander von Humboldt had become famous in Poland already in the late 18th century. He travelled several times to Poland and maintained contact to Polish or Polish descendant scientists. From the 1830s and 1840s date most of the evidences of Humboldt‘s relationship to such personalities as Ludwik Zejszner, Józef Waraszkiewicz or Filip Neryusz Walter. Humboldt‘s contacts with Wincenty Pol and Ignacy Domeyko are unverifiable today. Humboldt inspired not only Polish scientists but also leading Polish poets of Romanticism. Many Polish expatriates are due to the German scholar for valuable contacts, letters of recommendation and requests to those in power at that time.
- Alexander von Humboldt était célèbre en Pologne déjà à la fin du 18ème siècle. Il voyagea plusieurs fois en Pologne et était en contact avec des scientifiques polonais ou d‘origine polonaise. Des années 1830 et 1840 datent la plupart des documents écrits qui attestent des relations de Humboldt avec des personnalités telles que Ludwik Zejszner, Józef Waraszkiewicz ou Filip Neryusz Walter. En revanche, les contacts de Humboldt avec Wincenty Pol et Ignacy Domeyko ne peuvent pas être prouvés aujourd‘hui. Humboldt a inspiré non seulement des scientifiques polonais, mais aussi de grands poètes romantiques polonais. De nombreux exilés polonais doivent au savant allemand des contacts précieux, des lettres de recommandation et des requêtes aux hommes au pouvoir à cette époque.