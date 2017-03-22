Longitudinal Effects of Student-Perceived Classroom Support on Motivation

  This two-wave longitudinal study examined how developmental changes in students' mastery goal orientation, academic effort, and intrinsic motivation were predicted by student-perceived support of motivational support (support for autonomy, competence, and relatedness) in secondary classrooms. The study extends previous knowledge that showed that support for motivational support in class is related to students' intrinsic motivation as it focused on the developmental changes of a set of different motivational variables and the relations of these changes to student-perceived motivational support in class. Thus, differential classroom effects on students' motivational development were investigated. A sample of 1088 German students was assessed in the beginning of the school year when students were in grade 8 (Mean age D 13.70, SD D 0.53, 54% girls) and again at the end of the next school year when students were in grade 9. Results of latent change models showed a tendency toward decline in mastery goal orientation and a significant decrease in academic effort from grade 8 to 9. Intrinsic motivation did not decrease significantly across time. Student-perceived support of competence in class predicted the level and change in students' academic effort. The findings emphasized that it is beneficial to create classroom learning environments that enhance students' perceptions of competence in class when aiming to enhance students' academic effort in secondary school classrooms.

Metadaten
Author:Rebecca Lazarides, Diana Raufelder
DOI:http://dx.doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2017.00417
ISSN:1664-1078
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in psychology
Subtitle (English):A Latent Change Model
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publication:Lausanne
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/03/22
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/05/11
Tag:adolescence; autonomy; classroom characteristics; competence; latent change model; motivation; relatedness
Volume:8
Funder:Universität Potsdam, Publikationsfonds
Grant Number:PA 2017_14
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 321

