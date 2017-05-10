Short-term evolution and coexistence of photospheric and chromospheric activity on LQ Hydrae

Metadaten
Author:Manuel Flores Soriano
Advisor:Klaus G. Strassmeier
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2016
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/05/10
Pagenumber:90
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

