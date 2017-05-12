Eye movements serve as a window into ongoing visual-cognitive processes and can thus be used to investigate how people perceive real-world scenes. A key issue for understanding eye-movement control during scene viewing is the roles of central and peripheral vision, which process information differently and are therefore specialized for different tasks (object identification and peripheral target selection respectively). Yet, rather little is known about the contributions of central and peripheral processing to gaze control and how they are coordinated within a fixation during scene viewing. Additionally, the factors determining fixation durations have long been neglected, as scene perception research has mainly been focused on the factors determining fixation locations. The present thesis aimed at increasing the knowledge on how central and peripheral vision contribute to spatial and, in particular, to temporal aspects of eye-movement control during scene viewing. In a series of five experiments, we varied processing difficulty in the

Eye movements serve as a window into ongoing visual-cognitive processes and can thus be used to investigate how people perceive real-world scenes. A key issue for understanding eye-movement control during scene viewing is the roles of central and peripheral vision, which process information differently and are therefore specialized for different tasks (object identification and peripheral target selection respectively). Yet, rather little is known about the contributions of central and peripheral processing to gaze control and how they are coordinated within a fixation during scene viewing. Additionally, the factors determining fixation durations have long been neglected, as scene perception research has mainly been focused on the factors determining fixation locations. The present thesis aimed at increasing the knowledge on how central and peripheral vision contribute to spatial and, in particular, to temporal aspects of eye-movement control during scene viewing. In a series of five experiments, we varied processing difficulty in the central or the peripheral visual field by attenuating selective parts of the spatial-frequency spectrum within these regions. Furthermore, we developed a computational model on how foveal and peripheral processing might be coordinated for the control of fixation duration. The thesis provides three main findings. First, the experiments indicate that increasing processing demands in central or peripheral vision do not necessarily prolong fixation durations; instead, stimulus-independent timing is adapted when processing becomes too difficult. Second, peripheral vision seems to play a prominent role in the control of fixation durations, a notion also implemented in the computational model. The model assumes that foveal and peripheral processing proceed largely in parallel and independently during fixation, but can interact to modulate fixation duration. Thus, we propose that the variation in fixation durations can in part be accounted for by the interaction between central and peripheral processing. Third, the experiments indicate that saccadic behavior largely adapts to processing demands, with a bias of avoiding spatial-frequency filtered scene regions as saccade targets. We demonstrate that the observed saccade amplitude patterns reflect corresponding modulations of visual attention. The present work highlights the individual contributions and the interplay of central and peripheral vision for gaze control during scene viewing, particularly for the control of fixation duration. Our results entail new implications for computational models and for experimental research on scene perception.

