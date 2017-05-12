Eye-movement control during scene viewing
Blicksteuerung bei der Betrachtung natürlicher Szenen
- Eye movements serve as a window into ongoing visual-cognitive processes and can thus be used to investigate how people perceive real-world scenes. A key issue for understanding eye-movement control during scene viewing is the roles of central and peripheral vision, which process information differently and are therefore specialized for different tasks (object identification and peripheral target selection respectively). Yet, rather little is known about the contributions of central and peripheral processing to gaze control and how they are coordinated within a fixation during scene viewing. Additionally, the factors determining fixation durations have long been neglected, as scene perception research has mainly been focused on the factors determining fixation locations. The present thesis aimed at increasing the knowledge on how central and peripheral vision contribute to spatial and, in particular, to temporal aspects of eye-movement control during scene viewing. In a series of five experiments, we varied processing difficulty in theEye movements serve as a window into ongoing visual-cognitive processes and can thus be used to investigate how people perceive real-world scenes. A key issue for understanding eye-movement control during scene viewing is the roles of central and peripheral vision, which process information differently and are therefore specialized for different tasks (object identification and peripheral target selection respectively). Yet, rather little is known about the contributions of central and peripheral processing to gaze control and how they are coordinated within a fixation during scene viewing. Additionally, the factors determining fixation durations have long been neglected, as scene perception research has mainly been focused on the factors determining fixation locations. The present thesis aimed at increasing the knowledge on how central and peripheral vision contribute to spatial and, in particular, to temporal aspects of eye-movement control during scene viewing. In a series of five experiments, we varied processing difficulty in the central or the peripheral visual field by attenuating selective parts of the spatial-frequency spectrum within these regions. Furthermore, we developed a computational model on how foveal and peripheral processing might be coordinated for the control of fixation duration. The thesis provides three main findings. First, the experiments indicate that increasing processing demands in central or peripheral vision do not necessarily prolong fixation durations; instead, stimulus-independent timing is adapted when processing becomes too difficult. Second, peripheral vision seems to play a prominent role in the control of fixation durations, a notion also implemented in the computational model. The model assumes that foveal and peripheral processing proceed largely in parallel and independently during fixation, but can interact to modulate fixation duration. Thus, we propose that the variation in fixation durations can in part be accounted for by the interaction between central and peripheral processing. Third, the experiments indicate that saccadic behavior largely adapts to processing demands, with a bias of avoiding spatial-frequency filtered scene regions as saccade targets. We demonstrate that the observed saccade amplitude patterns reflect corresponding modulations of visual attention. The present work highlights the individual contributions and the interplay of central and peripheral vision for gaze control during scene viewing, particularly for the control of fixation duration. Our results entail new implications for computational models and for experimental research on scene perception.…
- Blickbewegungen stellen ein Fenster in aktuelle visuell-kognitive Prozesse dar und können genutzt werden um zu untersuchen wie Menschen natürliche Szenen wahrnehmen. Eine zentrale Frage ist, welche Rollen zentrales und peripheres Sehen für die Blicksteuerung in Szenen spielen, da sie Information unterschiedlich verarbeiten und auf verschiedene Aufgaben spezialisiert sind (Objektidentifikation bzw. periphere Zielauswahl). Jedoch ist kaum bekannt, welche Beiträge zentrale und periphere Verarbeitung für die Blicksteuerung in Szenen leisten und wie sie während der Fixation koordiniert werden. Des Weiteren wurden Einflussfaktoren auf Fixationsdauern bisher vernachlässigt, da die Forschung zur Szenenwahrnehmung hauptsächlich auf Einflussfaktoren auf Fixationsorte fokussiert war. Die vorliegende Arbeit hatte zum Ziel, das Wissen über die Beiträge des zentralen und peripheren Sehens zu räumlichen, aber vor allem zu zeitlichen Aspekten der Blicksteuerung in Szenen zu erweitern. In einer Serie von fünf Experimenten haben wir die VerarbeitungsscBlickbewegungen stellen ein Fenster in aktuelle visuell-kognitive Prozesse dar und können genutzt werden um zu untersuchen wie Menschen natürliche Szenen wahrnehmen. Eine zentrale Frage ist, welche Rollen zentrales und peripheres Sehen für die Blicksteuerung in Szenen spielen, da sie Information unterschiedlich verarbeiten und auf verschiedene Aufgaben spezialisiert sind (Objektidentifikation bzw. periphere Zielauswahl). Jedoch ist kaum bekannt, welche Beiträge zentrale und periphere Verarbeitung für die Blicksteuerung in Szenen leisten und wie sie während der Fixation koordiniert werden. Des Weiteren wurden Einflussfaktoren auf Fixationsdauern bisher vernachlässigt, da die Forschung zur Szenenwahrnehmung hauptsächlich auf Einflussfaktoren auf Fixationsorte fokussiert war. Die vorliegende Arbeit hatte zum Ziel, das Wissen über die Beiträge des zentralen und peripheren Sehens zu räumlichen, aber vor allem zu zeitlichen Aspekten der Blicksteuerung in Szenen zu erweitern. In einer Serie von fünf Experimenten haben wir die Verarbeitungsschwierigkeit im zentralen oder peripheren visuellen Feld durch die Abschwächung selektiver Raumfrequenzanteile innerhalb dieser Regionen variiert. Des Weiteren haben wir ein computationales Modell zur Koordination von fovealer und peripherer Verarbeitung für die Kontrolle von Fixationsdauern entwickelt. Die Arbeit liefert drei Hauptbefunde. Erstens zeigen die Experimente, dass erhöhte Verarbeitungsanforderungen im zentralen oder peripheren visuellen Feld nicht zwangsläufig zu längeren Fixationsdauern führen; stattdessen werden Fixationsdauern stimulus-unabhängig gesteuert, wenn die Verarbeitung zu schwierig wird. Zweitens scheint peripheres Sehen eine entscheidene Rolle für die Kontrolle von Fixationsdauern zu spielen, eine Idee, die auch im computationalen Modell umgesetzt wurde. Das Modell nimmt an, dass foveale und periphere Verarbeitung während der Fixation weitgehend parallel und unabhängig ablaufen, aber interagieren können um Fixationsdauern zu modulieren. Wir schlagen somit vor, dass Änderungen in Fixationsdauern zum Teil auf die Interaktion von zentraler und peripherer Verarbeitung zurückgeführt werden können. Drittens zeigen die Experimente, dass räumliches Blickverhalten sich weitgehend an Verarbeitungsanforderungen anpasst und Betrachter Szenenregionen mit Raumfrequenzfilterung als Sakkadenziele vermeiden. Wir zeigen, dass diese Sakkadenamplitudeneffekte entsprechende Modulationen der visuellen Aufmerksamkeit reflektieren. Die vorliegende Arbeit hebt die einzelnen Beiträge und das Zusammenspiel zentralen und peripheren Sehens für die Blicksteuerung in der Szenenwahrnehmung hervor, besonders für die Kontrolle von Fixationsdauern. Unsere Ergebnisse geben neue Implikationen für computationale Modelle und experimentelle Forschung zur Szenenwahrnehmung.…
|Author:
|Anke Cajar
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-395536
|Subtitle (English):
|the roles of central and peripheral vision
|Subtitle (German):
|die Rollen des zentralen und peripheren Sehens
|Advisor:
|Ralf Engbert, Jochen Laubrock
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/04/25
|Release Date:
|2017/05/12
|Tag:
|Blickbewegungen; Psychologie; Szenenwahrnehmung
eye movements; psychology; scene perception
|Pagenumber:
|vii, 133
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|CP 2500, CP 2000
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht