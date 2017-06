Konzeption und Evaluation eines Förderprogramms zur Entwicklung der schriftlichen Erzählfähigkeit von Fünftklässlern

Well-developed writing literacy is considered a pivotal requirement for success in school. Although written text production is an unquestioned part of German language instruction, many complaints exist about an alleged lack of the necessary writing literacy. In regards to existing didactic research, it can be seen that writing literacy is a phenomenon that can only be defined under difficulties. In didactic research on writing it is also controversial how writing competencies can be developed best, especially past the acquisition of the initial basic writing skills. In addition can be said that an empirical grounding of didactics for German instruction is rather scarce, in particular in regards to the subfield of composition. This thesis now conceptualizes a new support program for the development of written narrative competencies of fifth-graders. This program has been subsequently used in regular instruction, accompanied by a process of continued evaluation. Methodologically used for this work is rooted in Einsiedler's “standards o

Well-developed writing literacy is considered a pivotal requirement for success in school. Although written text production is an unquestioned part of German language instruction, many complaints exist about an alleged lack of the necessary writing literacy. In regards to existing didactic research, it can be seen that writing literacy is a phenomenon that can only be defined under difficulties. In didactic research on writing it is also controversial how writing competencies can be developed best, especially past the acquisition of the initial basic writing skills. In addition can be said that an empirical grounding of didactics for German instruction is rather scarce, in particular in regards to the subfield of composition. This thesis now conceptualizes a new support program for the development of written narrative competencies of fifth-graders. This program has been subsequently used in regular instruction, accompanied by a process of continued evaluation. Methodologically used for this work is rooted in Einsiedler's “standards of development research“ in regards to the conceptualization, implementation and evaluation of the support program. Its first step, the conceptualization of the support program, saw the development of a specific, didactic concept, which combined language-structural as well as (learning) process-related elements, and which is linguistically based and pedagogically justified. To be able to integrate diverse theoretical approaches from different disciplines it was necessary to explore already existing approaches in regards to their connectability, which in turn allowed to develop a comprehensive frame of reference. With the inclusion of models and findings of research on writing skill development, this thesis succeded in the often demanded but until now lacking integration of structural approaches from linguistically-based research on writing, and process-related approaches favoured in cognitive psychology. Using this as foundation an assignment-based program with eight distinct modules has been developed. The decision to use an assignment-based program has been made because in addition to being not only student-centered instead of teacher-centered instruction, it also allows more adaptive instruction. Thereby it also meets the demands of instruction for heterogenous study groups, which appears even more necessary in the face of increasing heterogeneity in regular school classes in terms of language and cultural backgrounds. A second step saw the implementation and testing of the concept in a school context. Controlling for practical feasibility, a subsequent analysis evaluated the effectiveness of the support program in regards to an increase in product-based writing measures (vocabulary diversity, complexity of sentence structure, lexical density, degrees of cohesion, lengths of texts) and the stability of the effects. This was done through a quasi-experimental research design consisting of a pretest-posttest-follow-up design for two groups, including control variables. The study used a sample of around 200 students from heterogenous backgrounds. Besides testing for effectiveness and sustainability of the program in face of the aforementioned increased heterogeneity in regular school classes, this sample was also designed to aid in assessing its feasibility for usage in heterogenous study groups. The findings of this assessment indicate success in the development of such an effective support program. Bearing the explorative character of this study in mind and despite the emergence of methodological difficulties, which are discussed in detail in this thesis in regards to cause and impact, allow the findings of this study (in particular concerning vocabulary diversity and complexity of sentence structure) also to be interpreted as indicators for the effectiveness of the support program.

…