Light-induced transformations in biomembranes
Lichtinduzierte Transformationen in Biomembranen
- Cellular membranes constantly experience remodeling, as exemplified by morphological changes during endo- and exocytosis. Regulation of membrane morphology is essential for these processes. In this work, we attempt to establish a regulation path based on the use of photoswitches exhibiting conformational changes in model membranes, namely, giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs). The mechanism of the changes in the GUVs’ morphology caused by isomerization of the photosensitive molecules has been previously explored but still remains elusive. We examine the morphological reshaping of GUVs in the presence of the photoswitch o-tetrafluoroazobenzene (F-azo) and show that the mechanism behind the resulting morphological changes involves both an increase in the membrane area and generation of a positive spontaneous curvature. First, we characterize the partitioning of F-azo in a single-component membrane using both experimental and computational approaches. The partition coefficient calculated from molecular dynamic simulations agrees with experCellular membranes constantly experience remodeling, as exemplified by morphological changes during endo- and exocytosis. Regulation of membrane morphology is essential for these processes. In this work, we attempt to establish a regulation path based on the use of photoswitches exhibiting conformational changes in model membranes, namely, giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs). The mechanism of the changes in the GUVs’ morphology caused by isomerization of the photosensitive molecules has been previously explored but still remains elusive. We examine the morphological reshaping of GUVs in the presence of the photoswitch o-tetrafluoroazobenzene (F-azo) and show that the mechanism behind the resulting morphological changes involves both an increase in the membrane area and generation of a positive spontaneous curvature. First, we characterize the partitioning of F-azo in a single-component membrane using both experimental and computational approaches. The partition coefficient calculated from molecular dynamic simulations agrees with experimental data obtained with size-exclusion chromatography. Then, we implement the approach of vesicle electrodeformation in order to assess the increase in the membrane area, which is observed as a result of the conformational change of F-azo. Finally, the local and the effective membrane spontaneous curvatures were estimated from the observed shapes of vesicles exhibiting outward budding. We then extend the application of the F-azo to multicomponent lipid membranes, which exhibit a coexistence of domains in different liquid phases due to a miscibility gap between the lipids. We perform initial experiments to investigate whether F-azo can be employed to modulate the lateral lipid packing and organization. We observe either complete mixing of the domains or the appearing of disordered domains within the domains of more ordered phase. The type of behavior observed in response to the photoisomerization of F-azo was dependent on the used lipid composition. We believe that the findings introduced here will have an impact in understanding and controlling both lipid phase modulation and regulation of the membrane morphology in membrane systems.…
- Zelluläre Membranen durchlaufen ständige Formveränderungen wie zum Beispiel bei der Endo- und Exozytose. Für diese und andere Prozesse ist eine Regulierung der Membranmorphologie notwendig. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurden riesen unilamellare Vesikel (giant unilamellar vesicles, GUVs) als Modelmembranen genutzt. Änderungen der Vesikelform wurde durch lichtschaltbare Moleküle (Fotoschalter) erzielt. Dass die Isomerisierung von lichtempfindlichen Molekülen eine Verformung von GUV ermöglichen kann, war bekannt. Jedoch war der zugrunde liegende Mechanismus unklar. In dieser Arbeit wurde zur Untersuchung dieses Mechanismus o-Tetrafluoroazobenzol (F-azo) als Fotoschalter verwendet. Damit konnte gezeigt werden, dass sowohl eine Vergrößerung der Membranfläche als auch das Entstehen einer positiven, spontanen Membrankrümmung den morphologischen Veränderungen zu Grunde liegen. Durch experimentelle und computergestützte Methoden konnte zunächst die Verteilung von F-azo in Membranen, die aus nur einer Komponente bestehen, quantifiziert werden. Zelluläre Membranen durchlaufen ständige Formveränderungen wie zum Beispiel bei der Endo- und Exozytose. Für diese und andere Prozesse ist eine Regulierung der Membranmorphologie notwendig. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurden riesen unilamellare Vesikel (giant unilamellar vesicles, GUVs) als Modelmembranen genutzt. Änderungen der Vesikelform wurde durch lichtschaltbare Moleküle (Fotoschalter) erzielt. Dass die Isomerisierung von lichtempfindlichen Molekülen eine Verformung von GUV ermöglichen kann, war bekannt. Jedoch war der zugrunde liegende Mechanismus unklar. In dieser Arbeit wurde zur Untersuchung dieses Mechanismus o-Tetrafluoroazobenzol (F-azo) als Fotoschalter verwendet. Damit konnte gezeigt werden, dass sowohl eine Vergrößerung der Membranfläche als auch das Entstehen einer positiven, spontanen Membrankrümmung den morphologischen Veränderungen zu Grunde liegen. Durch experimentelle und computergestützte Methoden konnte zunächst die Verteilung von F-azo in Membranen, die aus nur einer Komponente bestehen, quantifiziert werden. Der Verteilungskoeffizient aus molekular-dynamik Simulationen stimmte dabei mit den experimentellen Daten aus der Größenausschluss-Chromatographie überein. Im Anschluss bestimmten wir die Änderung der Membranfläche mit Hilfe von GUV-Verformung durch elektrische Felder, und konnten die Veränderung der lokalen und effektiven spontanen Membrankrümmung durch Beobachtung der Vesikelformen abschätzen. Um herauszufinden ob F-azo die laterale Verdichtung und Organisation von Membranlipiden moduliert, weitteten wir die Experimente auf mehr-komponenten Membranen aus. Diese sind durch die Koexistenz von Domänen zweier flüssiger Lipid-Phasen gekennzeichnet. Wir konnten sowohl das Auftreten von Domänen ungeordneter Lipidphasen in geordneten Lipidphasen beobachten, als auch die Entstehung homogener GUVs durch komplette Mischung beider Lipidphasen. Wir konnten zeigen, dass die unterschiedliche Beeinflussung der Domänen durch die Licht-induzierte Isomerisierung von F-azo dabei von der Zusammensetzung der Membranen abhängig ist. Mit den hier beschriebenen Ergebnissen legen wir einen Grundstein, für die lichtinduzierte Kontrolle über Membranenmorphologien sowie für die Foto-Modulation von Lipidphasen.…
|Author:
|Vasil Georgiev
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-395309
|Advisor:
|Rumiana Dimova
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/05/04
|Release Date:
|2017/05/08
|Tag:
|Fotoschalter; Licht; morphologischen Veränderungen; riesen unilamellare Vesikel
giant unilamellar vesicles; light; morphological changes; photoswitches
|Pagenumber:
|81
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht